Korean Translation of Best Practices for Repositories, Fifth Edition Now Available at https://www.isber.org/bpr

This Korean translation will make the Best Practices, 5th Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field. Post this

This document also offers guidance on implementing effective polices, procedures and operational standards across different repository settings. As an internationally recognized framework, the ISBER Best Practices provides a strong foundation for establishing and enhancing repository quality, consistency, and operational excellence. The value of the ISBER Best Practices also extends to individuals and organizations managing biological or environmental specimens outside of a formal repository structure.

This Korean translation will make the Best Practices, Fifth Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field.

"The release of the Korean translation represents an important step in our commitment to expanding access to this foundational resource, and our efforts to strengthen repository operations, promote global harmonization of practices, and support scientific excellence across international boundaries," said Dr. Stella Somiari, ISBER President. "This translation reflects ISBER's dedication to fostering collaboration, education, and innovation in repository science."

"I sincerely thank ISBER for the opportunity to make the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition available in Korean, and I am deeply grateful to the Korean translation team members, whose collaboration and dedication made this edition possible," said Dr. Kyoungsoo Ha, lead of the Korean translation team. "I hope this Korean edition will serve as a practical guide for biobanks and biorepositories in Korea."

ISBER extends its gratitude to the dedicated Korean translation team for their contributions to this publication and would like to acknowledge the following translators: Dr. Kyoungsoo Ha, Dr. Tae-Eun Jin, Dr. Jae Won Huh, Dr. Se-Hee Choe, Dr. Hyang Min Cheong, Deputy Scientific Director Myungguen Chung, Scientific Officer Hye Ryun Kim, Scientific Officer Nam-Hee Kim, Dr. Byung Hak Kang, Dr. Jung-Sook Lee, and Director General Jae-Pil Jeon.

About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories:

ISBER (www.isber.org) is the only global forum that addresses harmonization of scientific, technical, legal, and ethical issues relevant to repositories of biological and environmental specimens.

ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves. Join ISBER today here.

Media Contact

Dana Cooper, ISBER, 1 604-484-5693, [email protected], isber.org

SOURCE ISBER