Kory R. Kappes joins SERVPRO Team Tatom as Equity Partner and Director of Large Loss

Kory R. Kappes' wealth of experience is set to further enhance Team Tatom's commitment to excellence in restoration services. His strategic vision and leadership skills are poised to contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of SERVPRO Team Tatom.

As the Director of Large Loss, Kory will play a key role in driving innovation, fostering client relationships, and ensuring the highest standards of project management within Team Tatom's Large Loss operations.

"We are thrilled to have Kory R. Kappes on board as part of Team Tatom. His extensive experience and leadership in the industry make him a valuable addition, aligning seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-notch disaster recovery services. We believe his addition will open the door for new and exciting opportunities," said Kevin Tatom, one of the owners for SERVPRO Team Tatom.

Kory R. Kappes expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to join Team Tatom and contribute to the continued success of their SERVPRO team. Together, we are well-positioned to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients, providing exceptional service with the highest level of professionalism, and continue to building the SERVPRO brand."

About Team Tatom:

With 18 years of dedicated service within the SERVPRO network, Team Tatom is a distinguished ownership group overseeing five SERVPRO franchises in West Jordan, South Jordan, Holliday/Cottonwood, Midvale/Murray, and St. George. Committed to excellence, Team Tatom continues to be a leader in the disaster recovery industry.

About SERVPRO:

SERVPRO is a trusted leader in the restoration industry, providing 24/7 emergency service and expertise in water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration. With a network of over 2,100 franchises nationwide, SERVPRO is dedicated to helping make it "Like it never even happened."

