Kou Vue Promoted to Vice President of Operations at BMI

Kou is instrumental in streamlining day-to-day operations and optimizing resource allocation, ensuring that project goals were not only met but often exceeded. Post this

His collaborative efforts with the project management and software teams have significantly contributed to the development of client-focused processes, thereby increasing operational efficiency. Kou's dedication to continuous improvement and his ability to inspire his team have been pivotal in driving BMI's success.

Kou's promotion to Vice President of Operations marks a significant milestone in his career and is indicative of BMI's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks. Will Whitney, President & CEO of BMI, said, "Kou's promotion is a reflection of his outstanding leadership and the substantial impact he's had, and continues to have, on our company. His expertise and commitment have been essential in our journey towards innovation and operational excellence and we're confident that he'll continue to thrive in his new role."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., 4087367444, [email protected], https://bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.