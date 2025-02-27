Kovrr and metafinanz Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Cyber Risk Quantification in the DACH Region

Kovrr, the global leader in on-demand cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions, and metafinanz, a business and IT consulting company based in Munich and well-experienced provider of tailored CRQ services, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership.

TEL AVIV, Israel & MUNICH, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kovrr, the global leader in on-demand cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions, and metafinanz, a business and IT consulting company based in Munich and well-experienced provider of tailored CRQ services, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. Having already worked together to successfully serve a large corporate customer in the financial sector, Kovrr and metafinanz are now expanding their official collaboration to deliver advanced cyber risk insights to organizations across the DACH region.

As one of the world's largest economies and a prime investment hub, Germany is increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware and phishing attacks. Recent reports indicate that half of all German companies face an existential crisis due to these types of cyber incidents, yet many remain woefully under-protected despite the significant resources they pour into cyber risk management.

Through the partnership of Kovrr and metafinanz, however, companies will now have access to a proven, data-driven approach to quantifying, managing, and mitigating their cyber risk exposure. Kovrr and metafinanz are pleased to strengthen their relationship and help businesses enhance their cyber resilience and meet regulatory demands, including compliance with DORA and NIS2.

Driving Financial Resilience and Cybersecurity Innovation

"As the global cost of cyber attacks steadily increases, cyber risk quantification is no longer optional - it's become a key component for financial resilience," said Yakir Golan, CEO at Kovrr. "Partnering with metafinanz allows us to deliver objective cyber risk insights, empowering businesses to make more informed cybersecurity investment decisions that reinforce stability and enhance regulatory compliance."

"We are very excited to be partnering with Kovrr," added Dr. Thomas Thuspaß, Senior Executive at metafinanz. "By integrating Kovrr's state-of-the-art cyber risk quantification models with our expertise in tailored CRQ services, we are equipping organizations across the DACH region, and potentially throughout Europe, with the tools they need to strengthen cyber resilience and safeguard their market stability."

A Proactive Approach to Risk and Regulatory Compliance

Through this partnership, Kovrr and metafinanz will provide companies with:

Comprehensive risk assessments that quantify cyber exposure in financial terms.

Enhanced cybersecurity budgeting strategies, including cyber insurance, based on measurable risk reduction.

Continuous risk monitoring and scenario-based modeling, to help forecast and, subsequently, mitigate cyber threat levels.

By leveraging advanced cyber risk modeling and real-time cyber analytics, combined with customized services, organizations will be able to prioritize cybersecurity initiatives based on actual financial exposure, thereby allowing them to make smarter, risk-informed decisions that align with business goals and ensure resilience.

About Kovrr:

Kovrr is a leading cyber risk quantification (CRQ) technology and solutions provider enabling global enterprises to financially quantify cyber risk on demand and supporting GRC programs with data-driven insights.

Kovrr's technology enables decision makers to seamlessly drive actionable cyber risk management decisions. CISOs, SRMs, and GRC teams trust Kovrr's platform for planning cybersecurity budgets, communicating risk to the board of directors, prioritizing new initiatives, buying cyber insurance, reporting to regulators, and more.

About metafinanz:

For over 30 years, metafinanz Informationssysteme GmbH, a business and IT consulting company, has been at the side of its customers in an increasingly digital and dynamic world. The promise: We shine a new light on future viability. metafinanz offers consulting in the areas of AI & data-driven company, connected platforms, ESG transformation, future organization, resilient business and transformation strategy.

With a strong focus on improving cyber resilience, metafinanz helps organizations navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance with customized cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions. Leveraging deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology, metafinanz delivers customized strategies that enable organizations to effectively manage their cyber risk exposure and ensure long-term stability.

For more information about our partnership, please visit https://www.kovrr.com/metafinanz-partnership.

