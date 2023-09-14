Kovrr Appoints Jack Freund, Ph.D., Distinguished Cybersecurity Risk Quantification Expert as Chief Risk Officer

Spearheading the CRQ revolution, Kovrr is committed to delivering on-demand, financially quantified insights with unmatched granularity. Tweet this

Freund began his 25-year technology and financial services career working with Fortune 100 companies. He has served in executive roles for three CRQ startups. He earned his Ph.D. in Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University for research in disaster informatics and cyber resilience. Freund holds the CISSP, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CIPP, PMP, and NACD.DC designations and is a graduate of the NACD Accelerate Program for Board Directors.

Freund is also a Senior Member of the IEEE and ACM, a Fellow of the IAPP and FAIR Institute, and a Distinguished Fellow of the ISSA. He received the 2020 (ISC)2 Global Achievement Award, the 2018 ISACA John W. Lainhart IV Common Body of Knowledge Award, and the 2018 Nova Southeastern University's Distinguished Alumni Award.

As Chief Risk Officer at Kovrr, Freund will play a pivotal role in multifaceted business initiatives that significantly enhance the company's broader market product capabilities. His comprehensive background and hands-on experience in cyber risk modeling will propel Kovrr towards pioneering a new industry standard in the financial cyber risk quantification field. Jack's in-depth knowledge of organizational enterprise risk management strategies will further enhance Kovrr's solution to more intricately match the enterprise risk management needs of organizations worldwide. As he extends his experience to Kovrr's educational programs for customers and stakeholders, Kovrr's clients will gain new objective understandings of the evolving nature of their most significant cyber risks.

With his seasoned, diverse insights in risk model development, product enhancement, and client education, Freund's appointment is set to usher in a new era of excellence for Kovrr.

"I am deeply impressed by Kovrr's impact in helping businesses make more informed and precise risk-related decisions," said Freund. "Their methodology offers customers first-class cyber intelligence, access to unique loss data for validation and calibration, the capability to continuously quantify with data extracted directly from an impressive number of integrations, and so much more."

Kovrr's CEO, Yakir Golan, is incredibly pleased with the new appointment. Spearheading the CRQ revolution, Kovrr is committed to delivering on-demand, financially quantified insights with unmatched granularity.

"The SEC's July rulings created a fast-approaching deadline for corporations to quantify their cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide detailed mitigation action plans. Jack's remarkable ability to adapt almost effortlessly to the changing cyber risk environment will undoubtedly take Kovrr to new heights and play a pivotal role in assisting organizations to define cyber event materiality confidently," said Golan.

Kovrr is a leading cyber risk quantification (CRQ) technology and solutions provider enabling global enterprises and (re)insurers to financially quantify cyber risk on demand. Kovrr's technology enables decision makers to seamlessly drive actionable cyber risk management decisions. CISOs trust Kovrr's platform for planning their cybersecurity budgets, communicating risk to board of directors , prioritizing for new initiatives, buying cyber insurance, reporting to regulators and more. To learn more about how we can help your revamp your cyber risk management program with our CRQ technology today please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

