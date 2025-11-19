Kovrr Launches AI Risk Governance Suite, Empowering Enterprises to Unlock GenAI Value by Managing Risk Across the Full Lifecycle

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kovrr, a global leader in cyber and AI risk management, today announced the launch of its AI Security Risk Governance suite, a comprehensive solution developed to help enterprises at any phase of adoption harness the value of GenAI responsibly. The suite enables security and risk professionals to seamlessly manage the expanding spectrum of AI-related risks across the full lifecycle, combining automation with data-driven insight from discovery and compliance readiness to quantification, assurance, and continuous oversight.

The majority of organizations are racing to deploy GenAI, according to arecent McKinsey report, yet many are doing so without a structured, defensible approach to AI security and governance. This absence leaves them exposed to significant financial, operational, and reputational vulnerabilities that stakeholders are only beginning to recognize. Many are now seeking practical ways to build oversight into their AI initiatives, a challenge that Kovrr's new AI suite is designed to address.

"AI usage and, consequently, security are now essential to competitiveness and long-term success," said Yakir Golan, CEO and Co-founder of Kovrr, "which is why our customers have been asking us to bring the same measurable, data-driven discipline we have applied in cyber risk to the world of AI. This launch gives enterprises the foundation to innovate and scale responsibly, ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of material loss."

The AI Risk Governance Suite

The AI Risk Governance suite brings together six core modules that work in unison to provide executives with visibility and control over AI assets at every stage of GenAI adoption. Each module addresses a distinct governance challenge, allowing security and GRC leaders to manage AI risk with the same discipline they apply to other forms of enterprise exposure.

AI Asset Visibility identifies, vets, and maps sanctioned, shadow, and embedded GenAI systems across the organization, building a living inventory that evaluates each asset's governance status and how it interacts with data and critical business processes.

AI Compliance Readiness automates the process of assessing maturity against leading frameworks and regulations, such as the NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and the EU AI Act, as well as custom frameworks tailored to the organization's internal governance structure. It helps teams identify performance gaps, assign accountability, and prepare for upcoming audits.

AI Risk Quantification models the risk that organizations face stemming from GenAI usage according to the company's unique risk profile. Forecasts include the likelihood of potential financial and operational losses. The results translate complex, technically dense metrics into tangible business terms that guide investment decisions.

AI Assurance Plan transforms risk assessment results into an actionable roadmap. It ranks governance improvements according to potential impact, return on investment (ROI), and regulatory urgency. The module offers leaders an objective basis for building defensible plans and measuring progress.

AI Third-Party Risk Monitoring vets how vendors and partners deploy GenAI systems, verifying their compliance posture, dependencies, and modeled exposure across the supply chain to strengthen oversight of external and systemic risks.

AI Risk Register centralizes every AI-related scenario into one workspace. Each record links exposures to frameworks and controls, ensuring continuous visibility across the enterprise. The module also provides pre-built templates and tailored recommendations to help teams automate documentation and response workflows for AI risks, while allowing stakeholders to assign ownership and maintain audit-ready records.

Collectively, these modules establish a connected governance ecosystem, enabling continuous data flow and real-time AI asset visibility across the organization. This holistic capability ensures leaders maintain a consistent, enterprise-wide understanding of GenAI risk and readiness as strategies evolve.

Closing the AI Security Gap

The launch of Kovrr's AI Risk Governance suite marks a pivotal moment for enterprises seeking to operationalize responsible AI. As AI adoption continues to gain momentum, leaders are increasingly under pressure to demonstrate both innovation and accountability.

Kovrr's solution addresses this intersection, giving organizations a measurable, business-aligned approach to managing GenAI risk. Building on its established expertise in cyber risk quantification for global enterprises, Kovrr now extends the same rigor to AI oversight, supporting stakeholders as they transform AI governance from a compliance task into a strategic capability that drives value.

"AI has already transformed fundamental business functions more quickly than governance programs have evolved," said Golan. "Our AI Security Risk Governance modules give leaders a structured, consistent way to close that potentially disastrous gap. When you can identify every GenAI system, evaluate its safeguards, quantify its risk, and track your organization's readiness, all within one platform, you're able to govern with a more realistic mindset that weighs progress against risk."

About Kovrr:

Kovrr is a leading provider of enterprise risk management solutions, specializing in cyber, GRC, and AI, helping global organizations evaluate exposure, quantify potential losses, and strengthen resilience with data-driven insights.

CISOs, SRMs, and GRC teams rely on Kovrr's platform to plan cybersecurity budgets, integrate AI and cybersecurity oversight into governance, communicate risk to boards, prioritize new initiatives, report to regulators, and guide long-term investments.

