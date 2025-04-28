Kovrr Launches Industry's First CRQ-Powered Cyber Risk Register to Advance Cyber GRC

Our quantified cyber risk register offers a more integrated approach by allowing security leaders to assess detailed and customized scenarios through an objective financial lens and align cyber investments with business goals. Post this

A New Standard for Cyber GRC Management

Kovrr's CRQ-powered cyber risk register redefines cyber GRC by delivering real-time intelligence that enables security leaders to prioritize mitigation and compliance activities based on measured business impact rather than subjective guesswork.

With this novel approach, organizations can now:

Gain a clear, objective understanding of the monetary consequences of cyber risks and loss scenarios and ensure that mitigation responses are proportionate to actual risk levels.

Prioritize cybersecurity initiatives according to their scenarios' modeled likelihoods and severities and direct resources to where they will have the greatest impact.

Maintain a dynamic view of their cybersecurity exposure, eliminate manual tracking discrepancies, and reduce the potential of overlooked vulnerabilities.

Translate complex cyber risk data into business-relevant information that fosters informed decision-making at the executive level.

Strengthen compliance efforts and demonstrate alignment with industry standards by leveraging comprehensive risk documentation that supports regulatory reporting.

Key Features of Kovrr's Cyber Risk Register

Customized Quantified Cyber Risk Scenarios

Kovrr's unique CRQ-powered risk register provides a highly structured framework for SRMs to analyze risk and loss scenarios using sector-specific data, including annual likelihood estimates, financial loss forecasts, and operational impact assessments. Harnessing these quantified details, the prioritization of mitigation strategies becomes a simplified process.

Integrated Risk Ownership & Mitigation Strategies

Within the risk register, security leaders can assign risk owners, define targeted response plans for each of the documented risk scenarios, and connect the dashboard with the company's internal ticketing system to seamlessly monitor progress. This capability maintains clear accountability and minimizes unnecessary delays in mitigation efforts.

Targeted Security Control Recommendations for Risk Reduction

The cyber risk register integrates Kovrr's proprietary cyber risk quantification models to illuminate security control upgrades that will have the most significant impact on reducing financial exposure. The ensuing monetary calculations equip security teams to optimize spending and demonstrate return on investment (ROI).

Strengthening Cyber Resilience Through Data-Driven Communication

One of the biggest hurdles cybersecurity GRC practitioners face today is the need to articulate their organization's cyber exposure in terms that resonate with key executives. Kovrr's quantified cyber risk register addresses this issue by translating complex concepts into concrete financial metrics that can be easily leveraged to justify budgets and align security investments with business objectives.

Unfortunately, there will never be enough time or capital to eliminate the potential for cyber loss in its entirety. "This is why cybersecurity decisions must be based on objective, data-driven intelligence rather than intuition or risk scores," added Golan. "With quantification, SRMs have the ability to bolster engagement and trust with stakeholders, establish ongoing financial resilience against evolving threats, and align cyber exposure with the organization's risk appetite."

Start building your cyber GRC program with Kovrr's CRQ-powered cyber risk register today: https://www.kovrr.com/cybersecurity-grc/cyber-risk-register

About Kovrr:

Kovrr is a leading cyber risk quantification (CRQ) technology and solutions provider, enabling global enterprises to financially quantify cyber risk on demand and supporting GRC programs with data-driven insights.

Kovrr's technology enables decision makers to seamlessly drive actionable cyber risk management decisions. CISOs, SRMs, and GRC teams trust Kovrr's platform for planning cybersecurity budgets, communicating risk to the board of directors, prioritizing new initiatives, buying cyber insurance, reporting to regulators, and more.

Media Contact

Naomi Ronen, Kovrr, 972 507095870, [email protected], https://www.kovrr.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Kovrr