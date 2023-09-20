KP Performance Antennas Launches Advanced Vehicle GPS Antennas

"Our aim is to deliver superior antenna solutions that consistently perform in all conditions," said Antenna Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These new GPS antennas reflect our commitment to providing reliable, accurate and durable solutions for precise navigation and location tracking." Tweet this

Setting these antennas apart from conventional GPS antennas is their high out-of-band rejection. By minimizing signal interference and multipath effects, these antennas guarantee exceptional signal quality and stability. This critical advantage translates to more precise navigation and enhanced user experiences for personal vehicles, commercial fleets or autonomous systems.

Recognizing the diverse needs of automotive applications, KP has engineered these GPS antennas to be highly resilient. With waterproof and dustproof ratings of IPX6 or IP66, the antennas can withstand varying outdoor conditions, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in inclement weather and rough terrains. This design makes them the ideal choice for vehicle tracking, fleet management, telematics and navigation systems.

"Our aim is to deliver superior antenna solutions that consistently perform in all conditions," said Antenna Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These new GPS antennas reflect our commitment to providing reliable, accurate and durable solutions for precise navigation and location tracking."

KP Performance Antennas' vehicle GPS antennas are in stock now and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (855) 276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also delivers responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, KP Performance Antennas, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas