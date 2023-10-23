KPA Flex Software Provides Industry Leading Ease of Use and Flexibility for EHS Management

"Our vision for KPA Flex has always been to develop configurable software that is easy to use, fast and inexpensive to deploy, and provides an immediate impact. This new user experience gives our customers the flexibility to meet their unique needs," said Chris Fanning, KPA President and CEO. Post this

Along with KPA Flex comes a fresh new user experience. Influenced by user feedback, Flex developers and designers prioritized the software's foundational features and enhanced the user interface with an eye toward supporting an exciting development roadmap.

"The updated user experience aligns our users' expectations of navigating the software and its efficiency in accomplishing tasks," commented Jade Brainard, Senior Director, Product Management. "KPA Flex's fresh and appealing visual interface helps our users interact with their safety programs quickly and easily. As our users' needs grow and shift, we want Flex to be a flexible part of that scalability."

With Flex, organizations can easily collect, evaluate, and share safety information across departments to cultivate a culture of safety, enable regulatory compliance, and reduce costs. As cloud-based software, Flex centers on mobile applications for iOS and Android that aid safety managers overseeing all aspects of their EHS and ESG programs with flexible forms for audits and inspections, incident and near-miss management, OSHA reporting, safety training, safety data sheets, and more.

KPA Flex is recognized as the industry's #1 EHS software for customer satisfaction and ease of use. Along with a six-year-running ranking among Training Industry's best online learning libraries, Flex is named on the 2023 Capterra Shortlist for Risk Management Software as well as Software Advice's Training Software Frontrunners Report.

KPA provides Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, consulting, and award-winning online training to help organizations stay compliant with state and federal regulations and maintain a safe and productive workplace. The KPA Flex software platform is easy to use, highly configurable, and designed for a mobile workforce, which encourages broad adoption and an improved culture of safety across the organization.

