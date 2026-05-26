'KPA' KEVIN'S, Back To Basics Initiative - Across All Firm Social Channels

RIA West Pine 43 LLC, New Back To Basics, initiative across all firm social channels.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early on in his career, sold an advisory practice, staying on as executive before buying back during a tough period while banks were derisking. An early mentor, taught him to always stay ready. The new back to basics initiative, will launch across all firm social channels. The new strategy comes following an awful experience with an outside consultant task with advising counsel and bringing back key personnel. It was counterproductive and immediate decision was made to transition all task internally and utilize technologies like open source.

BACK TO BASICS!

Media Contact

Info West Pine, West Pine 43 LLC, 1 212970043, [email protected], wpine43.com

SOURCE West Pine 43 LLC