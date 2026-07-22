KPOPWORLD Festival & Worldwide Dance Competition Produced by R Entertainment Set to Take Over Alamodome Oct. 28-31, 2026

Stephen Zito, Assistant Director, Convention & Sports Facilities Department, City of San Antonio, said: "The Alamodome is pleased to host KPOPWORLD Festival and welcome visitors to San Antonio. We thank the organizers for selecting the Alamodome and San Antonio for this exciting global event." Post this

KPOPWORLD Festival & Worldwide Dance Competition with the International Vendor Village, comprises a first live event by popular magazine, KPOPWORLD, presented in conjunction with R Entertainment. The star-studded concert lineup alone collectively reaches more than 65 million followers on social media channels worldwide.

The four-day festival delivers to San Antonio premier names in K-pop and Korean music, making for a landmark event, the first of its kind in the region. And it comes to Texas, which has a massive and rapidly growing K-pop fan base, second only to California.

MEGA-MUSIC & DANCE COMPETITION FESTIVAL. Beyond the festival main stage on Friday and Saturday, KPOPWORLD Festival 2026 brings the KPOPWORLD Dance Championship, Wed. & Thurs., Oct. 28 and 29, one of the world's largest K-pop dance competitions, with 32 teams representing 29 countries competing. Winners will receive championship titles, cash prizes, trophies, and the opportunity to perform on the KPOPWORLD Festival main stage. In addition, the International Vendor Village will be part of the four-day event, featuring coveted Korean products, exclusive merchandise, collectibles and more, including interactive fan zones and social media photo ops.

Thousands of attendees from across the United States and international markets are anticipated, delivering a major boost to tourism, hospitality and entertainment throughout San Antonio.

R Entertainment, the 25-year concert and major event company led by Reed Glick and Kerry Dunne, is delivering this festival to the City of San Antonio and the Alamodome.

KPOPWORLD Festival & Worldwide Dance Competition 2026 comes to serve fans from throughout the South-Central region of Texas and the USA, one of the largest K-pop fan bases in the world. This is the first destination K-pop festival to plant its flag in San Antonio, bringing spectacular live performances by some of the world's biggest names to a community ready for it. With that, the Alamodome, one of the largest indoor venues in the United States, provides the scale to match the spectacle.

For the concert Friday and Saturday, doors open at 3pm, with performances beginning at 6pm. Each performance is expected to be a minimum of 45 minutes, a rarity in the K-pop music scene with this size of lineup. A typical solo act is approximately 90 minutes and with 11 shows or more over two days, KPOPWORLD Festival fans will be in line for an extraordinary music experience.

Eleven major performers are confirmed for this first-ever Texas event, including Jay Park; The Rose; SB19; Jessi; ARTMS; CRAVITY; Xdinary Heroes; WONHO; DEAN & Tabber; HEYOON and breakaway talent DAYOUNG. More performers to be announced.

Stephen Zito, Assistant Director, Convention & Sports Facilities Department, City of San Antonio, said: "The Alamodome is pleased to host KPOPWORLD Festival and welcome visitors to San Antonio for this international event. We thank the organizers for selecting the Alamodome and San Antonio as the destination for this exciting celebration."

Ebe Kh, CEO, KPOPWORLD Magazine and TMRW, said: "KPOPWORLD Festival 2026 is about giving K-pop fans in this region a festival built around them, at a scale that matches how much this music means to them. Every element of this event has been designed with the fan experience at the center, from the lineup to the venue to the format. We wanted to build something that feels worthy of the talented artists and passionate fans coming through the Alamodome's doors, and we're proud to be the ones delivering it."

The event is produced by R Entertainment and brings a rare fan experience to the region with chart-topping K-pop artists, electrifying performances, dynamic choreography, dazzling stage productions, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. With fan photo ops, shopping at the international vendor village, 32 countries participating in a worldwide dance competition and the global energy of K-pop music and culture, the celebratory event is designed to be one of the largest music events of the year.

TWO-DAY CONCERT TICKETS. Two-day ticket packages are on sale Thurs., July 23, ranging from $100 (very limited) to $1200 for two-day Super VIP Experiences. Single day tickets will be available after Aug. 4. KPOPWORLD Festival & Worldwide Dance Competition happens live at the Alamodome, Oct. 28–31, 2026. Tickets are available for purchase at Alamodome.com/Events.

TRAVEL PACKAGES & MORE. Fans are encouraged to book travel and accommodations packages early because of high demand during the Halloween weekend event. Ticket and hotel packages are available at KPOPWORLD Festival through JamPack travel packages. Booking link is https://www.jampack.com/events/kpopworld-san-antonio-2026/book

For the latest on KPOPWORLD Festival & Worldwide Dance Competition, follow on Instagram @KpopWorldHQ, on TikTok @KpopWorldMag and YouTube for the latest information and packages.

KPOPWORLD Festival lineup:

Jay Park. For over a decade, Jay Park has stood at the forefront of South Korea's R&B and hip-hop scene - establishing himself not only as a trailblazing US BILLBOARD-charting artist, rapper, and songwriter, but also as a visionary entrepreneur and global icon. As the founder of AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC, and MORE VISION, he has shaped the landscape of Korean hip-hop and R&B both from the stage and the boardroom. A powerhouse performer and cultural tastemaker, Jay Park was the first Asian artist signed to JAY-Z's Roc Nation, appeared as a mentor on multiple domestic and international competition shows, and was appointed Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci, further cementing his influence beyond music. With over 1.5 billion views on YouTube and hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify, Jay Park has played a key role in bringing Korean hip-hop into the global mainstream. His high-profile collaborations span a wide spectrum - from Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz and Grammy-nominated R&B star Ty Dolla $ign to K-pop icons like IU and NINGNING of aespa. 2025-2026 releases: Awich, Jay Park, KR$NA, MaSiWei, VannDa - ASIAN STATE OF MIND; Jarv Dee - RUN IT UP (Feat. KAS, Jay Park) (featured in episdoe 1 of the amazon prime video series "Off Campus"); P-Lo, Kool John, Jay Park, Awich - Mardi Gras (Go Crazy) (Seoul 2 Okinawa Version); JayDon - Lullaby Remix (Feat. Paradise, Jay Park & LOUIS); Yuki Chiba, Lil Moshpit, RYUL, Jay Park - Annyeonghaseyo (4SHO Remix); HONGJOONG, Jay Park, Anderson .Paak - PITC (Party In The Corner).

The Rose. The South Korean indie-rock band under its own label, AKHET, is recognized for their pop-rock sound, active songwriting and heartfelt, emotional performances. Composed of vocalist and guitarist Woosung, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Dojoon, bassist Taegyeom, and drummer Hajoon, the group debuted Aug. 3, 2017, with the single "Sorry." More than six million fans follow on social channels.

SB19. The all-Filipino boy band, SB19 (short for Sound Break 19) formed in 2018 in the Philippines. The five-member group has been dubbed 'Kings of Philippines Pop" as the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award. With 1.2 million on Instagram, the Filipino group whose fanbase has made them one of the most passionate live draws in Asian pop, represents the breadth and reach of a scene that stretches well beyond Seoul.

Jessi. Jessi (Jessica Hyun-ju Ho) is a Korean-American rapper, singer, and TV personality known for her powerful vocals, unfiltered charisma, and genre-blending hits. Debuting at 16, she has become a trailblazer in Korea's hip-hop scene and a global icon of bold female expression.

ARTMS. This five-member South Korean girl group under MODHAUS, consists of members HeeJin, HaSeul, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry. They officially debuted with the album Dall (Devine All Love & Live) on May 31, 2024, and have since continued their musical journey with releases like the 2025 EP Club Icarus. They boast a following of 2 million on social channels.

CRAVITY. CRAVITY is a nine-member boy group that debuted in April 2020. They quickly gained recognition for their powerful performances, strong teamwork, and multiple Rookie of the Year awards. In 2024, they reached a new milestone by winning the finale of Road to Kingdom, showcasing their growth and versatility. With a growing discography and successful concerts, CRAVITY continues to build their unique musical identity.

Xdinary Heroes. Xdinary Heroes are a six-member rock band under JYP Entertainment whose sound spans pop rock, alternative rock and heavy metal. Since their debut, they have built a reputation as a formidable live act – completing several world tours, performing at Lollapalooza 2025, and opening for MUSE in Korea. Their 2026 EP DEAD AND, led by the title track "Voyager," marks another step forward in a band that consistently proves its uniqueness on the global stage.

WONHO. WONHO is a South Korean solo artist who debuted in 2020 with the mini album [Love Synonym #1: Right for Me]. He has since released [Love Synonym #2: Right for Us], [Blue Letter], [OBSESSION], [Facade], and the single [Bittersweet]. Known for his powerful performances and distinctive stage presence, WONHO also takes part in writing and composing his music. In 2025, he released his first full-length album [SYNDROME] and successfully completed tours across South America and Europe, continuing his artistic growth with the 2026 EP [CORE].

DEAN & Tabber. DEAN, an iconic alternative R&B singer-songwriter and record producer, made his debut in 2016 with his EP 130 Mood: TRBL and has collaborated multiple times with artists all around the world. He currently runs his own independent label, you.will.knovv. DEAN has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. An alternative artist, Tabber (aka @honjowolf on Instagram) will join DEAN on stage, just off the DEAN with Tabber Live in Asia tour. Tabber is one of you.will.knovv label's flagship artist.

HEYOON. HEYOON. HEYOON is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper, and choreographer who first gained global recognition in 2017 as a member of Now United, performing on sold-out tours across 30+ countries. She launched her solo career through Universal Music Korea in 2024 with the R&B single "Pivot" featuring Armani White. Now exploring dance-pop with club, techno, and Brazilian funk influences, she recently released "swipe" featuring Lou Garcia following her sold-out Brazil tour. HEYOON has built a global fanbase of over 4 million Instagram followers.

DAYOUNG. DAYOUNG is one of K-pop's most promising next-generation female solo artists. She launched her solo career in 2025 with debut single "body," earning her first music show win. DAYOUNG's follow-up single "What's a girl to do" built on that foundation with a more refined sound, proving her to be a performer with a powerful stage presence and a confident artistic identity.

About R Entertainment. R Entertainment is an experiential marketing, content and business development company, in its 24th year, producing 300 show dates a year. The company celebrates 14 years managing Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park; produces music and culinary events such as the 10-city Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience; Celebrity Wine & Spirits; Great Life Festivals; PGA WM Phoenix Open; Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld; Holiday Snowfest; Arizona Diamondbacks Evening on the Diamond; DiscOasis Los Angeles, among others. Corporate events include Fund Launch, Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli private events; Kentucky Derby Fillies & Lilies Party; Final Four Sponsors Ball; Super Bowl events, and more. R Entertainment also serves as talent booker for numerous Native American casinos and provides a range of services for venues and major events. Visit R-Entertainment.com

About K Media Group LLC. KPOPWORLD is the global K-pop media platform reporting with the depth and cultural fluency of people who live and breathe the genre. Combining daily industry coverage with longform editorial storytelling and exclusive in-depth interviews, KPOPWORLD moves beyond the surface to interpret what artists, trends, and moments actually mean for K-pop's global reach — giving K-pop the serious attention its global scale demands. Past interviews include MAKI of &TEAM, NEXZ, WONHO, KWON EUNBI, Kep1er, CRAVITY, IDID, and more. KPOPWORLD is part of K Media Group LLC, and is the sister brand to the globally recognized tmrw.

About City of San Antonio - Vibrant & Thriving. San Antonio is a vibrant city with a thriving economy, deep cultural heritage and communities that are compassionate, inclusive and proudly diverse. It is the seventh largest city in the United States and one of the strongest fiscally managed cities in the country, nurturing entrepreneurship, encouraging investment and funding infrastructure. The City fosters partnership and growth opportunities in aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, and information technology. San Antonio's famed Riverwalk and Alamo are the top tourist attractions in Texas, and its historic missions are a designated World Heritage Site – the first and only in Texas. Proudly called Military City, USA®, San Antonio is home to one of the largest populations of active-duty military and veterans, as well as mission-critical commands, including military medicine, cybersecurity, pilot training and basic training. For more information, visit SanAntonio.gov and follow @COSAGov on social.

About Alamodome. The iconic Alamodome, which can seat more than 65,000 fans, has existed as a diverse, multi-purpose facility in downtown San Antonio since 1993. The Alamodome, now home to UTSA football, the UIL State Basketball Tournament, the Valero Alamo Bowl and several headline events such as concerts and conventions, has held eight NCAA Men's and Women's Final Fours. The facility, which hosts more than 100 events per year in its stadium or arena configurations, has gained a reputation as one of the country's most diverse, state-of-the-art facilities, accommodating everything from school graduations to championship boxing, professional football and even Major League Baseball games.

About Jampack. Jampack is the leading platform for official ticket + hotel packages to live events. Partnering directly with event producers, Jampack delivers complete trip experiences through a single, modern checkout, combining tickets with curated hotel inventory, hospitality, transportation, and exclusive on-site extras. Founded in 2020, Jampack has powered packages for 500+ festivals, sports events, conferences, and trade shows. Learn more at JamPack.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Dunne, FleurComGroup, 1 6025707828, [email protected]

Claire Bice, FleurComGroup, 1 7204131746, [email protected]

SOURCE K Media Group LLC