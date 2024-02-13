Kraft Enterprise Systems joins Evergreen

This acquisition marks a new chapter for KES, rebranding as KES Systems Solutions, LLC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, announced today its acquisition of KES, a leading Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider and implementation partner. Formerly a subsidiary of KraftCPAs PLLC, KES will rebrand as KES Systems Solutions, LLC and will operate independently within Evergreen's ERP partner portfolio, Pine Services Group.

As a NetSuite Solution Provider, the KES team has been providing expert implementation, post-go-live support, and optimization services to Oracle NetSuite customers for over 10 years. Their development of KES NetSuite Extensions (apps that extend NetSuite functionality) sets them apart from other consulting partners.

"We're very excited to welcome the KES team into the Evergreen portfolio," said Katie Maley, M&A lead for Pine Services Group. "Our team was extremely impressed by the group's success in the NetSuite space and clear track record of delivering high value expertise to customers."

"We are committed to continuing to build long-term relationships with clients and helping them get the most out of their NetSuite investment," said Glenn Hofmann, managing director of KES. "Evergreen can provide us with strategic planning and financial management resources to help us identify additional product development opportunities and execute our growth plans."

"We are incredibly proud of KES and its leadership in delivering an innovative, client-centric product line," said Vic Alexander, chief manager of KraftCPAs PLLC. "The agreement with Evergreen gives KES the best opportunity to take them to the next level and ensure long-term success."

Founded in 2017, Evergreen is now home to over 85 software and services companies. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.

About KES

As a full-service NetSuite Solution Provider, KES helps companies implement and optimize NetSuite. Our experienced consulting team has an extensive background in accounting,

technology, and business management, and we've completed over 450 ERP implementations since 1996. This breadth and depth of experience allows us to provide valuable insights to clients looking to streamline processes to improve business efficiencies. For information, visit http://www.kes-systems.com.

