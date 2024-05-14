Kraft Natural Cheese and Shawn Johnson East Celebrate the Launch of Kraft Signature Shreds

Leading Dairy Brand and Olympian Team Up in Nashville to Showcase Three New Restaurant-Style Natural Cheese Blends

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kraft Natural Cheese, a leading dairy brand, and Shawn Johnson East are partnering today to celebrate Kraft Natural Cheese's Signature Shreds and the joyful moments created through everyday meals. A bestselling author, mom of three, wife, and former Olympic gymnast, Johnson East has amassed a loyal fanbase through her candid portrayal of modern family life and her relatable experiences.

"As a mom and wife, I am always striving to make meaningful memories with my family at mealtime," shares Shawn Johnson East. "What I appreciate most about Kraft Signature Shreds is how it can turn any of my homemade meals into a restaurant-worthy dish that my family loves and I feel great putting on the table."

The collaboration brings together Johnson East and fellow Nashville residents for an evening featuring a cooking demonstration to recreate one of Kraft Natural Cheese's most popular recipes, Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese, followed by a multi-course dinner that showcases the versatility and restaurant-quality melt of Kraft Signature Shreds.

Kraft Signature Shreds are available in three debut offerings for the ultimate recipe versatility: Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella Blend, and Mexican Blend, all conveniently packaged in 8 oz. resealable bags. This new product innovation offers consumers a unique, restaurant-style, thick-cut, natural shredded cheese with an unrivaled melt and rich, satisfying flavor that is optimal for the cheesiest dishes.

"We are honored to have Shawn be a part of our Kraft Signature Shreds launch," shares Ken Padgett, director of Marketing for Kraft Natural Cheese. "Shawn is admired by so many, and we thank her for helping us bring families closer together, one joyful meal at a time."

The Kraft Signature Shreds collection marks the first new product innovation for Kraft Natural Cheese since its acquisition in 2021 by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA, the world's leading dairy company. Kraft Signature Shreds is now available in national retailers with additional distribution planned for later this summer. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Kraft Natural Cheese

Kraft Natural Cheese has been a trusted household name since 1950, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to mealtimes around the world. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Kraft Natural Cheese continues to be the go-to choice for families and food enthusiasts alike with its broad portfolio of natural cheeses including shreds, chunks and slices. As part of the Lactalis Heritage Dairy portfolio of brands, Kraft Natural Cheese has more than 150+ years of combined dairy experience reflected in its cheesemaking. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nourishing and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi's® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

