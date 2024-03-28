Kraken and Auterion Formalize Partnership to Boost Autonomous Capabilities in Security Boat Sector

"We are thrilled to be able to extend our expertise into the maritime domain alongside like-minded pioneers and littoral platform experts, like Kraken," said Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion. Post this

Auterion's Skynode X, AuterionOS and numerous capability 'Apps' have already been developed and integrated into Kraken's K3 SCOUT USV, which is currently undergoing open-water sea trials. AuterionOS' open software architecture unlocks the ability to create new apps as needed, continuously expanding Kraken's ability to serve the wide variety of use cases necessary in maritime domains.

Mal Crease, founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group, said, "Collaborating with Auterion on the rapid development of the K3 SCOUT USV has opened our eyes to the size and scale of the technical transformation underway and has already delivered unique capabilities in record time. We very much look forward to an exciting future transforming littoral maneuver with Auterion."

"We are thrilled to be able to extend our expertise into the maritime domain alongside like-minded pioneers and littoral platform experts, like Kraken. The work done and the progress achieved to date on the development of K3's uncrewed capability has been impressive and visionary," said Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion.

About KRAKEN www.krakentechnology.com

Kraken Technology Group is a UK company founded in 2021 and structured around decades of cross-sector expertise and pioneering experience in the marine industry.

High-performance offshore racing heritage is embedded in the company DNA and underpins both a disruptive and pioneering approach to maritime design and manufacturing.

KTG's core management team come from a diverse range of marine, offshore racing, automotive and security backgrounds.

K3 SCOUT is a low-cost, low-signature, high-performance autonomous USV for use in commercial, humanitarian or military applications.

Developed with a 600kg modular payload bay, K3 SCOUT can be purposed or rerolled for logistics, search and rescue, survey, ISR, strike or kinetic capabilities. With a twin-stepped hull for exceptional seakeeping and efficiency, high-performance diesel powertrain for range and speed, and fully integrated onboard systems for reliable uncrewed capability and delivery of mission profiles, K3 SCOUT offers true versatility no matter the application.

K4 MANTA is a unique, innovative, scalable, low-signature, all-electric foiling USSV platform capable of rapid uncrewed surface transit of sensor or strike payloads over large distances, before submerging for covert infiltration, persistent recce or loitering roles. K4 MANTA variants are being developed in a range of sizes from the 8ft kinetic platform to the highly versatile 36ft and 54ft multi-purpose versions capable of substantial modular payload carriage.

About AUTERION https://auterion.com/

Auterion is a cutting-edge operating system for autonomous computing that empowers a diverse range of autonomous robots to perform high-risk to mundane tasks, deliver goods, and aid in life-saving missions. Our industry-leading software drives the adoption of robotic fleets for a variety of commercial and public sector industries. Join the Auterion movement and experience the power of next-generation computing.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

SOURCE Auterion