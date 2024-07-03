Kratos Capital Announces Acquisition of Palmetto Plumbing Co. of Hialeah Inc. by Ascension Property Services

Both companies are setting a new standard for excellence in the South Florida mechanical and plumbing sectors.

HIALEAH, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kratos Capital, a leading middle market M&A advisory firm based in Dallas, TX, is pleased to announce the acquisition of their client, Palmetto Plumbing Co. of Hialeah Inc., by Ascension Property Services. The deal was closed on May 28, 2024.

Palmetto Plumbing Co. of Hialeah Inc., known for its high-quality plumbing services across South Florida, joins Ascension Property Services, a nationwide group of specialty trade contractors. Ascension is renowned for its decades-long expertise in a diverse range of construction sectors, including commercial, healthcare, educational, hospitality, manufacturing, and institutional projects.

This acquisition enables Ascension Property Services to expand its service offerings in the South Florida region by incorporating Palmetto Plumbing's expertise and established customer base into its operations. For Palmetto Plumbing, the partnership opens up new growth opportunities by leveraging Ascension's broad resources and national reach, enhancing its ability to undertake larger, more diverse projects.

Kratos Capital believes the union of Palmetto Plumbing and Ascension Property Services represents a powerful partnership that will not only benefit both companies but also serve their customers with greater efficiency and a wider array of services. This successful deal highlights Kratos Capital's commitment to achieving outstanding client results and reinforcing its reputation as a leading M&A advisor.

