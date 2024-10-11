Kratos Capital Announces the Acquisition of MDS Global IT by GDT

This acquisition expands GDT's client base and service capabilities while offering MDS Global IT new growth opportunities through their combined expertise and market reach.
DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kratos Capital, a privately held mergers & acquisitions advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas, is excited to announce the acquisition of MDS Global IT, a leading IT consulting firm, by GDT, a global IT solutions provider and portfolio company of HIG Capital. The deal was closed on September 24, 2024.
MDS Global IT, known for its consultative, unbiased approach to IT infrastructure and business transformation, serves clients across key industries such as healthcare, retail, banking, technology, and manufacturing. The company's focus on simplifying complex technological challenges and optimizing changes will complement GDT's existing capabilities in modernizing platforms, networks, and security.
With this acquisition, GDT gains access to MDS Global IT's diverse customer base in high-impact industries, further expanding its market reach. The combined scale of GDT and MDS will offer customers on both sides enhanced service delivery, deeper technological insights, and more agile solutions to meet their evolving needs.
Kyle Dziubinski, CEO of MDS Global IT, praised Kratos Capital's role in the acquisition, stating, "I would recommend Kratos Capital to anyone who would ask. They did a great job managing our process."
Kratos Capital acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MDS Global IT, facilitating a seamless transaction that positions both companies for future growth and continued success.
Additional information regarding Kratos Capital, its M&A services, and previous M&A dealings can be found on the company website.
Kratos Capital is a distinguished M&A firm with over a century of combined experience in the industry, dedicated to exceeding client expectations through expertly crafted exit strategies that maximize shareholder value. Serving clients across the United States, Canada, and South America, they specialize in enhancing the sale and divestiture process using proprietary technology and a principal mentality to ensure successful and satisfying transitions.
