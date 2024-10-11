Kratos Capital Announces the Acquisition of MDS Global IT by GDT

"I would recommend Kratos Capital to anyone who would ask." Says Kyle Dziubinski, CEO of MDS Global IT. "They did a great job managing our process." Post this

With this acquisition, GDT gains access to MDS Global IT's diverse customer base in high-impact industries, further expanding its market reach. The combined scale of GDT and MDS will offer customers on both sides enhanced service delivery, deeper technological insights, and more agile solutions to meet their evolving needs.

Kyle Dziubinski, CEO of MDS Global IT, praised Kratos Capital's role in the acquisition, stating, "I would recommend Kratos Capital to anyone who would ask. They did a great job managing our process."

Kratos Capital acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MDS Global IT, facilitating a seamless transaction that positions both companies for future growth and continued success.

Kratos Capital is a distinguished M&A firm with over a century of combined experience in the industry, dedicated to exceeding client expectations through expertly crafted exit strategies that maximize shareholder value. Serving clients across the United States, Canada, and South America, they specialize in enhancing the sale and divestiture process using proprietary technology and a principal mentality to ensure successful and satisfying transitions.

