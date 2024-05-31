Kratos Capital Ranks No. 8 in Axial's 2023 Lower Middle Market Investment Banking League Tables

"Our firm is dedicated to our clients with brutal honesty," says Josh Bammel of Kratos Capital. "Our team manages a very tedious process on behalf of each of our clients, and this honor shows that our process stands above the rest." Post this

Kratos Capital excelled in the rigorous evaluation by successfully closing 100% of all projects brought to the market. This achievement is a testament to their precision and effectiveness in navigating complex deals, highlighting their exceptional ability to deliver positive outcomes for their clients and securing their top-tier placement.

Josh Bammel of Kratos Capital emphasized the importance of this achievement: "Our firm is dedicated to our clients with brutal honesty. Our team manages a very tedious process on behalf of each of our clients, and this honor shows that our process stands above the rest." His statement reflects the firm's commitment to integrity and excellence, which has significantly contributed to their success.

The Axial ranking also noted Kratos Capital's adeptness in several critical areas, including signed NDAs and shared CIMs, marking them as a leader in generating buy-side demand and managing effective sell-side processes.

This recognition by Axial not only underscores Kratos Capital's prominence in the investment banking industry but also reinforces their position as a trusted partner to their clients, capable of managing and closing deals with unmatched expertise and dedication.

For further information about Kratos Capital and their M&A services, visit www.kratoscapital.com and fill out their contact form for a quick response.

Kratos Capital is a distinguished M&A firm with over a century of combined experience in the industry, dedicated to exceeding client expectations through expertly crafted exit strategies that maximize shareholder value. Serving clients across the United States, Canada, and South America, they specialize in enhancing the sale and divestiture process using proprietary technology and a principal mentality to ensure successful and satisfying transitions.

