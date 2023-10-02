Kratos Capital Recognized in the Axial Advisor 100 List

Kratos Capital, a leading middle market M&A advisory firm based in Dallas, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Axial Advisor 100 list.

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kratos Capital, a leading middle market M&A advisory firm based in Dallas, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Axial Advisor 100 list. This recognition underscores Kratos Capital's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and its consistent track record in the middle market M&A sector.

The Axial Advisor 100 is an esteemed quest to identify and celebrate the best lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors in North America. Inspired by Institutional Investor's "All America Research Providers," the initiative seeks to rank the best sell-side analysts by sourcing insights from a broad and verified group of institutional money managers and investment analysts. Much like its inspiration, the Axial Advisor 100 offers recognition to M&A advisors and their firms based on the quality and frequency of votes they obtain from Axial's buyside membership.

With more than 2,500 private equity firms, independent private equity sponsors, corporate strategic acquirers, and institutional-grade family offices under Axial's buyside membership, the insights derived from this survey are deeply respected and sought after. Advisors and banks are evaluated on three key criteria:

Individual Deal Quality

Overall Deal Volume

Process Effectiveness

Earning a spot on this list is a testament to a firm's dedication, prowess, and reputation in the market. Significantly, 70% of the firms that made it to the Advisor 100 list are active Axial members. The remaining 30%, like Kratos Capital, have been recognized due to their unparalleled achievements and reputation in the marketplace.

"It's an immense honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of peers," says Josh Bammel of Kratos Capital. "This accolade reflects our team's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier advisory services and consistently delivering high-quality outcomes for our clients."

The M&A advisors and firms highlighted by the Axial Advisor 100 stand out for their industry-specific expertise and years of transaction execution experience. They masterfully blend data, relationships, and deal-making experience to ensure clients benefit from superior outcomes.

Kratos Capital continues its journey of excellence, driven by its core values and its deep industry domain knowledge. This recognition will further solidify its position as a premier middle market M&A advisory firm in North America.

About Kratos Capital: Based in Dallas, TX, Kratos Capital is a distinguished middle market M&A advisory firm dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and insights to its clientele. With years of industry-specific experience and a client-centric approach, Kratos Capital is the trusted partner for businesses seeking exceptional M&A advisory services.

