KRAUS® Brings Elevated Design for Everyday Living to KBIS 2026

Next-Gen Workstations, Expanded Faucet Collections, and Sustainable Products Take Center Stage

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kraus®, the kitchen and bath company known for sinks and faucets that bring Elevated Design for Everyday Living™ within reach, will showcase its newest product launches and line expansions at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS 2026), taking place February 17–19 at the Orange County Convention Center (Booth #W1200).

"At Kraus, we design products that are multifunctional, easy to maintain, and flexible enough to keep up with busy lifestyles," said Smit Udani, Sr. Director of Product Strategy. "This year's lineup reflects that focus: smarter use of space, streamlined functionality, and elevated design that still feels accessible."

Exhibit highlights include:

Next-Generation Workstations

Built for enhanced functionality and organization, the updated workstation sink design evolves the original ledge into a more versatile rod-based platform that expands how the sink can be used. The new design supports a set of functional accessories with flexible placement that flip, rotate, and support tasks beyond cooking, such as drying and cleaning, helping users make more efficient use of their sink space.

New Kitchen Faucet Designs

Kraus is introducing 3 new collections: Savan™ blends classic curves, faceted details, and a bold flared base to create a sophisticated transitional centerpiece for any kitchen, while Vetra™ delivers strong architectural lines and an open-loop handle that introduces bold negative space to the design. Featuring a sleek silhouette with ergonomic features, Odelia™ offers optimal comfort and control with a 4-function sprayhead that transitions from aerated stream to spray, pause, and CleanSweep™ Spray, delivering a powerful blade of water for improved workflow and efficiency.

Torak™ Faucets in New Finishes

The statement-making Torak™ Collection brings high-end appeal to any kitchen, blending architectural details with industrial influence. These faucets feature twisted lever handles with circular inserts that accentuate form, creating a focal point. Offered in three spout styles – rounded gooseneck, commercial-style flexible spring, and bold rectangular spout – the Torak™ Collection incorporates Reach™ Technology, a two-function pull-down sprayer, and a smooth swivel adapter for flexible, high-performance use.

Pot Filler Faucets Elevate Everyday Tasks

Expanding their most popular faucet collections, Kraus has launched 3 new pot filler models that bring signature style to the cooking space. Designed to combine modern aesthetics with everyday functionality, these over-the-stove pot fillers feature an adjustable swing arm that extends for reach and folds neatly away when not in use. Available in three best-selling collections – Oletto™, Allyn™, and Bolden™ – and a full range of on-trend finishes.

Water Quality, Simplified

Kraus is showcasing new water filtration solutions that are compatible with their full range of filter faucets, including 1-, 2-, and 3-stage systems to meet a range of household needs.

Bathroom Faucets Designed for Personal Expression

Defined by modern simplicity, the Nuvio™ Bathroom Collection allows you to customize a look that truly reflects your personal style, with interchangeable handles in a curated range of materials – from wood to marble to metal.

Sustainability in Action: Partnership with Oceanworks®

Kraus is proud to continue its partnership with Oceanworks®, a global leader in sourcing and certifying recycled ocean-bound plastics. By incorporating recycled material into select accessories, KRAUS is helping to promote responsible design and turn the tide against plastic pollution.

About KRAUS®

At Kraus, we believe great design can transform people and spaces, and it doesn't have to come with a high price tag. That's why we offer industry-leading kitchen sinks and faucets that combine meaningful innovation with elevated design for everyday living – grounded in value, defined by style, and built for real life. Beyond aesthetics, every product is backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty and top-rated US-based customer service to ensure a hassle-free experience for years to come. With a wide range of options in size, finish, functionality, and technology, Kraus makes it easy to find the perfect fit and experience Elevated Design for Everyday Living™

For more information about Kraus® kitchen and bath products, visit www.kraususa.com

