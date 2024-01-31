Kraus to Unveil New Products and Initiatives at KBIS 2024, Redefining Your Kitchen and Bath Experience

Kraus offers a curated assortment of products that simplify your daily life without breaking the bank. This is an overview of what Kraus has in store for KBIS 2024.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With nearly two decades of innovation and customer-centric experience, Kraus is set to showcase a range of new products at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS 2024), Feb. 27-29, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth #N2037).

Kraus is dedicated to elevating the kitchen and bath experience by introducing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize customization and functionality. Here is what you can expect to see in the Kraus booth at KBIS 2024: