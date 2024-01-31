Kraus to Unveil New Products and Initiatives at KBIS 2024, Redefining Your Kitchen and Bath Experience

Kraus offers a curated assortment of products that simplify your daily life without breaking the bank. This is an overview of what Kraus has in store for KBIS 2024.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With nearly two decades of innovation and customer-centric experience, Kraus is set to showcase a range of new products at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS 2024), Feb. 27-29, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth #N2037).
Kraus is dedicated to elevating the kitchen and bath experience by introducing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize customization and functionality. Here is what you can expect to see in the Kraus booth at KBIS 2024:
- Kraus Moves into Showering: Building on their extensive experience with customization in the kitchen space, Kraus will be introducing the Indy™ Shower Collection with interchangeable components that allow for easy personalization with color. Featuring Quick Connect for easy DIY installation, this showering system allows you to pick the style, finish, and silicone faceplate color to create a unique look. The Indy™ Shower is designed using the Delta® Universal MultiChoice™ Valve, with a proven history of quality to help ensure long-lasting use. Visit the Kraus booth for live demos, where experts will showcase how simple these showers are to install and customize.
- Designing for a Better Planet: According to the United Nations Environment Program, 11 million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year. Kraus is helping to turn the tide by partnering with Oceanworks®, an organization that helps brands take action against plastic pollution. Through this partnership, Kraus is integrating reclaimed ocean-bound plastic material into select products, helping reduce plastic pollution before it even reaches the ocean.
- Water Quality Solutions: Kraus will be expanding their water quality product selection by offering the Purita™ 2-Stage Filtration System with filter cartridge housing made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic. In addition to helping remove impurities from your water, all Kraus® water quality solutions are designed to reduce the need for disposable single-use plastic bottles – one set of 2-Stage Filtration cartridges can provide as much clean water as 5,300 standard water bottles!
- NEW Composter for Garbage Disposals: Amplifying the theme of designing for a better planet, Kraus will be unveiling a new under-counter composter that connects to your garbage disposal – the ultimate kitchen appliance that quickly recycles your food scraps into nutrient-rich compost. Featuring an efficient grinding and drying process, this composter is designed with UV disinfection and a carbon-block filter for odor control. All composting happens out of sight underneath the counter, and food scraps are turned into usable compost in a convenient and quick 4-hour process.
- Complete Kitchen Solutions that Fit Your Lifestyle: With a focus on providing complete solutions for the kitchen, the Kraus offering at KBIS will include a full suite of products for above and below the counter. Next-generation workstation sinks with integrated accessories are paired with 2-in-1 water filter faucets that connect to the 2-stage water filtration system, creating a highly efficient kitchen space. Universal garbage disposals will be displayed in a range of horsepower options with 1/3 to 1-1/4HP models for everything from fast and simple cleanup to advanced power.
- Next-Generation Workstations: Kraus will be continuing to expand their top category of kitchen sinks with a range of workstations in multiple materials, including Granite, Fireclay, Stainless Steel, and Stainless Steel with DuraShield™ PVD finish in a choice of colors. The workstation collection is also being expanded with new mounting options and a range of task-oriented accessories that streamline kitchen workflow.
About Kraus
At Kraus, we believe that great design and high-quality products shouldn't break the bank. We offer a curated product assortment with a high choice in size, finish, functionality, and technology that prioritizes the best overall value, simplifying your daily life so you can focus on the things that matter most
