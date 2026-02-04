Krause Agency Acquires Preneed Insurance Division, Expanding Support for Funeral Professionals

"By bringing an established preneed division and experienced leadership into our organization, we're growing our ability to support funeral homes with consistent service, strong relationships, and expanded product solutions," said Thomas Krause, J.D., President of Krause Agency. Post this

As part of the move, preneed industry leaders Jim Palm and Julie Palm have joined Krause Agency in key leadership roles, effective January 1, 2026. Jim will serve as Preneed Sales Director, and Julie will serve as Preneed Operations Director.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward for Krause Agency and the funeral professionals we serve," said Thomas Krause, J.D., President of Krause Agency. "By bringing an established preneed division and experienced leadership into our organization, we're growing our ability to support funeral homes with consistent service, strong relationships, and expanded product solutions."

"Our goal has always been to support insurance agents, and now we aim to bring that same level of support to funeral professionals with dependable products and first-class customer service," said Holly Westervelt, Vice President of Sales at Krause Agency. "This acquisition allows us to expand those efforts while maintaining continuity for funeral homes who rely on preneed insurance as part of their service offerings."

In the coming months, Jim and Julie Palm will focus on onboarding existing accounts and ensuring a smooth transition for funeral home partners. They will also work closely with Krause Agency's internal teams to strengthen operational processes and support future growth of the preneed division.

"Krause Agency shares our commitment to serving funeral professionals with integrity and long-term vision," said Jim Palm, Preneed Sales Director at Krause Agency. "We're excited to continue working with funeral homes and agents in this next chapter and to be part of an organization that is investing in the future of funeral pre-planning."

This acquisition serves as a launching point for Krause Agency's ongoing expansion within the funeral industry and its focus on providing comprehensive insurance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of funeral professionals and the families they serve.

About Krause Agency

Krause Agency is a national wholesaler of insurance products tailored to the senior market. Krause Agency is a subsidiary of Krause Group, which provides asset preservation solutions, resources, and education for long-term care. Krause Group strives to empower professionals and consumers to navigate the legal and financial aspects of long-term care planning with confidence, helping everyone to leave the legacy they deserve.

For more information, please visit krauseagency.com.

Media Contact

Amy Beacham, Krause Agency, 1 (866) 605-7437, [email protected], www.krauseagency.com

SOURCE Krause Agency