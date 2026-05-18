Kreate Medical Announces Two FDA 510(k) Clearances, Introducing Antibacterial Absorbable Synthetic Matrix for Wound Management

This milestone is more than a regulatory achievement—it represents our commitment to redefining what's possible in soft tissue repair and wound healing through innovation that truly serves both clinicians and patients. Post this

"Receiving these FDA clearances is a foundational step in our journey to push the boundaries of what's possible in soft tissue repair and wound healing," Sean Chen, the CEO of Kreate Medical, said. "Our goal has always been to empower every wound to heal and every patient to thrive. With the introduction of these products, we are proud to begin supporting clinicians in both hospital and physician office settings across the continuum of care with reliable, clinically supported technologies."

The inaugural product family includes:

SurCura™ AB / Redermax ® Antibacterial Absorbable Wound Matrix

Antibacterial Absorbable Wound Matrix SurCura™ / Redermo® Absorbable Wound Matrix

This regulatory achievement validates Kreate Medical's rigorous focus on technology excellence and paves the way for the company's initial commercial rollout in the US. The company remains dedicated to providing healthcare providers with more clinical evidence and tools to improve patient outcomes and lower the wound care burden.

For more information about Kreate Medical's technology and product family, please visit www.kreatemed.com.

About Kreate Medical

Based in Alpharetta, GA, Kreate Medical is a medical device company focused on the design and commercialization of advanced soft tissue repair and wound healing solutions. Driven by a mission "empowering every wound to heal, every patient to thrive", the company combines innovative biomaterials design and engineering expertise with premium clinical utility, providing advanced, evidence-based, and accessible solutions for physicians and patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Calvin Zhang, Kreate Medical Inc., 1 8664325425, [email protected], www.kreatemed.com

SOURCE Kreate Medical Inc.