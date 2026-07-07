Kredifi Unveils First-of-its-Kind Approach to Streamline Criminal and Driving Record Screening Powered by InformData

"This partnership creates the predictability, consistency, and streamlined experience organizations have been asking for, making screening easier to manage and scale." - Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer of InformData Post this

Kredifi is introducing an industry-leading offering designed to address these challenges directly. The offering is accessed through Kredifi's single global screening platform via predefined, flat-rate packages and fulfilled through InformData's network of access to verifiable people data at high volume and scale. Through automated workflows, every order returns a fully FCRA-compliant report, regardless of outcome. Court and DMV fees are included at a single price, bringing greater predictability to the screening process.

Designed for high-volume, high-attrition industries, including staffing, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and distribution, oil and gas, and construction, the offering helps employers hire faster, staffing firms protect margins, and background screening providers expand their offerings without impacting existing operations. Kredifi's platform also supports a growing trend toward empowering individuals to manage their identity and credentialing information by enabling them to self-screen and share reports directly with prospective employers.

"Criminal and driving record screening has long been defined by fragmented workflows, variable costs, and inconsistent paths to completion," said Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer, InformData. "This partnership creates the predictability, consistency, and streamlined experience organizations have been asking for, making screening easier to manage and scale."

"Innovating background screening has been our focus from the start, and this partnership represents a fundamentally different approach to how criminal and driving record screening is delivered," said Navin Chugh, CEO and Founder, Kredifi. "Partnering with InformData makes this possible by giving us the data depth and operational scale to deliver on that for any organization, at any volume."

About InformData

InformData is the verifiable people data network that connects businesses to the information they need to make confident decisions. By normalizing and governing data across thousands of fragmented sources, including public records, court systems, licensing boards, traffic records, and private data partnerships, and managing the regulatory and jurisdictional complexity behind them, InformData gives businesses a more complete and accurate view of each individual so they can establish trust and reduce risk.

About Kredifi

Kredifi is a modern technology platform for background screening, built for the way businesses and people work today — fast, digital, and always innovating.

The platform combines intelligent automation with human expertise to deliver accurate, compliant background checks faster than the industry standard — helping employers hire quicker and at lower cost. The company also offer a fully managed screening service for teams that want to hand off the process entirely and focus on finding and hiring the best.

Kredifi empowers people by putting control of their data and future in their hands — they can self-screen and share verified reports instantly via a secure link, helping them get hired faster.

Media Contact

Anne Curtin, InformData, 1 617-834-7462, [email protected] , https://www.informdata.com/

SOURCE InformData