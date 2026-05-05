Kredivo Group Acquires Timo, Vietnam's Pioneering Digital Banking Platform, Marking a Major Milestone in its Southeast Asian Expansion

"The combination of Kredivo Vietnam and Timo's businesses is uniquely positioned to offer Vietnamese consumers a comprehensive, integrated financial ecosystem spanning credit, payments, savings, and more." - Akshay Garg, CEO Kredivo Group Post this

"This acquisition is an important moment for Kredivo. Vietnam is a market of enormous potential, with a young, mobile-first population and significant unmet demand for high-quality, accessible financial services. With Timo, we are not starting from scratch – we are acquiring a beloved brand that has already done the hard work of building trust with Vietnamese consumers. Together with Phoenix Holdings and Vina Capital, we will accelerate our mission of bringing fast, affordable, and accessible financial services to millions of customers in Vietnam in the next few years."

— Akshay Garg, Cofounder and CEO, Kredivo Group

"We are delighted to join forces with Kredivo at this important stage of growth. Kredivo has built an impressive business in Southeast Asia, backed by strong lending expertise and operational excellence. We believe the combination of Kredivo's advanced credit capabilities and Timo's trusted digital banking platform in Vietnam creates a highly compelling strategic fit. Together, the combined business will be well positioned to deliver more integrated financial services to Vietnamese consumers and compete for leadership in one of the region's most promising markets."

— Henry Nguyen, Chairman of Phoenix Holdings

The acquisition deepens the Group's footprint in Vietnam, where, in cooperation with local banking partners, it already operates Kredivo's fast growing digital consumer credit platform – offering Buy Now, Pay Later and personal loans – in the country. By combining Kredivo's advanced real-time credit decisioning and risk management capabilities with Timo's full-service digital banking platform, the Group is uniquely positioned to offer Vietnamese consumers a comprehensive, integrated financial ecosystem spanning credit, payments, savings, and more.

The Timo acquisition follows a period of significant regional momentum for Kredivo Group, which now operates across Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, and has built a portfolio of complementary businesses spanning consumer credit (Kredivo), digital banking (Krom in Indonesia; Timo in Vietnam), and SME working capital financing (GajiGesa). With ~US$500 million raised to date from a world-class group of financial and strategic investors, Kredivo Group enters this next chapter well capitalised and positioned to execute on its regional ambitions of serving tens of millions of users in Southeast Asia with fast, affordable and accessible financial services.

Post-acquisition, Timo will continue to operate under its own brand as Kredivo Group's digital banking franchise in Vietnam and the existing Kredivo Vietnam business will rebrand to Timo Credit. The existing management team of Kredivo Vietnam will run the joint business, supported by the Group's technology, capital, and regional expertise.

About Kredivo Group

Kredivo Group is Southeast Asia's leading provider of digital financial services, operating through its brands Kredivo, KrediFazz, Krom, GajiGesa, and Timo. Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform across Indonesia and Vietnam, providing customers with instant credit financing for e-commerce and offline purchases and personal loans based on real-time decisioning. Krom Bank is the Group's digital bank in Indonesia. Timo is Vietnam's first neobank. Kredivo Group is backed by leading financial and strategic investors including Mizuho Bank, Amazon, Square Peg Capital, Asia Partners, Cathay Innovation, Jungle Ventures, Mirae Asset, and others. For more information, please visit www.kredivocorp.com.

About Timo Digital Bank

Timo Digital Bank, which stands for Time and Money, is Vietnam's first and most widely recognised digital banking platform, founded in 2015 with the vision of making banking faster, simpler, and mor e accessible. Timo offers a full suite of retail banking services — including instant account opening, debit cards, savings, transfers, and embedded financial services — to a rapidly growing base of digitally native customers. Built on a modern, cloud-native core banking platform, Timo has processed tens of millions of monthly financial transactions and has been recognised as one of Vietnam's most trusted financial brands. For more information, please visit www.timo.vn.

Media Enquiries

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Media Contact

Tubagus Aditya, Kredivo Group, 62 2122055677, [email protected], https://kredivocorp.com/

SOURCE Kredivo Group