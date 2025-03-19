Krilogy selects Allocate to Expand Private Market Investment Capabilities

Allocate (www.allocate.co), a technology platform transforming private market investing for wealth advisors and family offices, today announced a strategic partnership with Krilogy (www.krilogy.com), an independent wealth management firm and family office overseeing $3.6 billion in assets. Post this

"Krilogy has built a reputation for delivering highly customized wealth management solutions with an unwavering commitment to client value," said Samir Kaji, CEO of Allocate. "By automating complex operational processes, our platform enables Krilogy to scale its alternative investment offerings while maintaining its high-touch service model. We're excited to support their continued expansion into private markets."

Founded in 2009, Krilogy has grown into a leading wealth advisory firm, combining traditional and alternative investment strategies to help clients build resilient, long-term portfolios. As institutional investors increasingly allocate capital to private markets with the goal of enhancing returns and reducing volatility, Krilogy is expanding its capabilities to ensure clients receive the same high-quality exposure.

"Private markets play an increasingly critical role in portfolio construction, and our partnership with Allocate allows us to build customized private market solutions for our clients," said John McArthur, Chief Investment Officer at Krilogy. "By leveraging Allocate's platform, we can offer differentiated sources of return such as private equity, venture capital, and other opportunistic segments of private markets while ensuring rigorous due diligence and sourcing, transparency, and seamless execution for our clients. We have been investing in private markets since 2012, but this is an exciting evolution in how we operate and offer opportunity in this market segment."

This collaboration underscores both firms' shared vision of making private markets more accessible, efficient, and impactful for wealth advisors and their clients.

About Allocate

Allocate is a leading technology platform transforming private market investing for wealth management firms. Through its innovative digital infrastructure, Allocate simplifies access, administration, and reporting for private market investments, enabling wealth advisors to efficiently deliver institutional-quality solutions to their clients. The platform also provides curated origination of high-quality private opportunities across venture capital, private equity, and private credit.

About Krilogy

Krilogy is an independent wealth management firm with $3.6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2009, the firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. Krilogy's experienced team delivers customized strategies to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

