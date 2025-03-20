Krisp Launches SDK to Improve Turn-Taking for AI Voice Agents

"Krisp has transformed our product and the way we approach conversational AI. The improvement in call quality and customer satisfaction is undeniable—it's like a new chapter in what AI can achieve for sales and service." Post this

Krisp's SDK is already integrated into popular agentic applications and frameworks such as Vodex, Fixie (Ultravox), Daily, LiveKit, Fluidworks and Synthflow, with other major players in the works.

"When our development team demonstrated Krisp's capabilities, we were blown away," said Kumar Saurav, CTO of Vodex. "Seeing our bot continue uninterrupted amidst loud background noise was a game-changer—it felt like a new level of innovation."

"Krisp has transformed our product and the way we approach conversational AI. The improvement in call quality and customer satisfaction is undeniable—it's like a new chapter in what AI can achieve for sales and service," Saurav continued.

Krisp allows developers to incorporate background voice and noise cancellation into into the audio pipeline via servers with Python and Node.js. For client-apps, integrations are available for Win, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and web applications via JavaScript/WASM. Support for Go, Rust and other languages is coming soon.

"Our unique approach to voice AI is all anchored on delivering unmatched quality," said Zach Koch, Founder and CEO of Fixie.ai. "Integrating Krisp eliminates one of the biggest challenges—unwanted interruptions—ensuring seamless, interruption-free conversations with LLMs."

"Krisp's AI technology has repeatedly proven its ability to deliver crystal-clear voice interactions and boost user satisfaction across any platform," said Robert Schoenfield, EVP of Licensing and Partnerships at Krisp. "We're excited to bring that edge to conversational AI agents to deliver natural, uninterrupted customer engagements in any environment."

For more information on the Krisp Background Voice and Noise Cancellation SDK or to request a demo, please visit https://krisp.ai/developers/

About Krisp Founded in 2017, Krisp pioneered the world's first AI-powered Voice Productivity software. Krisp's voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancellation, accent conversion, live speech-to-speech translation, and call transcription and summarization. Today, Krisp processes over 75 billion minutes of audio every month, helping businesses and developers harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and boost business outcomes.

Media Contact

Shara Maurer, Krisp Technologies, Inc., 1 4255157232, [email protected], https://krisp.ai/developers/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Krisp Technologies, Inc.