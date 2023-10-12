Kristi Anderson Financial Partners Selects Affiliated Advisors for Advisor Support Platform

Having worked extensively with female focused firms I immediately knew that Affiliated Advisors would be a terrific partner and we look forward to our next chapter of growth Tweet this

"With our specialized area of focus, it was important to find an advisor support platform that truly understands our business and how to best serve female clients," Anderson said. "Having worked extensively with female focused firms I immediately knew that Affiliated Advisors would be a terrific partner and we look forward to our next chapter of growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristi to the Affiliated Advisors community," said President Rita Robbins. "Her firm is an ideal partner for us and we look forward to providing the resources to assist Kristi and her clients realize their financial goals and objectives."

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to service professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for easy transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities.

In the last three years, 34 advisors have joined Affiliated Advisors, bringing the total to nearly 100, and has expanded its geographic footprint to become a national firm. To learn more about the Affiliated Advisors' difference, visit http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses.

Media Contact

Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors, (212) 695-5558, [email protected], www.affiliatedadvisors.com

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors