Kristina Libby's Holy Sh*t, I Almost Died for This?! Wins Best Storytelling Show Award at 2025 United Solo Festival

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristina Libby, New Yorker and McSweeney's contributor, celebrated public artist, and Moth Story Slam winner, recently debuted her one woman show Holy Sh*t, I Almost Died for This?! at the prestigious United Solo Festival at Theatre Row on 42nd Street. The autobiographical show which discusses a particularly meaningful four year period in Libby's life won Best Storytelling Show.

"It's a huge honor to win this award," Libby said. "I set out to write a show that was a heartfelt, funny, raw story about the wildest few years of my life—years when I found and lost a love, got a traumatic brain injury, and then launched a hugely successful public art movement for those who had lost loved ones to COVID. It's an honor to have created this show in collaboration with Director Padraic Lillis, sound and lighting designer Nikki Belenski, and musician Daniel Lee and to be recognized for it. Together we created something I truly feel is magical."

Libby created and wrote the show in 2025, developed it further in Matt Hoverman's Go Solo workshop and Ryan Cunningham's Gold Comedy workshop, and has now completed its first New York run. Libby plans to continue to tour her show throughout the 2026 season. For more information, visit: www.kristinalibby.com/solo-show.

