Kristina Tan, CCR, Joins Planet Depos as Director of Reporting Technology

"Planet Depos played a critical role in my development as a court reporter," said Kristina. "From shadowing reporters to learning how a court reporting agency operates behind the scenes, those early experiences shaped how I approach this profession to this day. Planet Institute helped bridge the gap between school and reporting for me, and I'm incredibly excited to now be able to bridge the gap between reporters and rapidly evolving technological advancements."

Throughout her reporting career, Kristina remained deeply involved in education and technology. She previously served as a resource coordinator, supporting students and working reporters, and became an authorized Eclipse trainer, a role she has held even longer than she has worked as a court reporter. She has presented at both national and state levels and is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex technology into practical, reporter-focused solutions.

In her new position, Kristina will focus on supporting Planet Depos' nationwide network of freelance court reporters, helping them leverage technology to expand their technical abilities, elevate performance, and push their skills to new levels. She will also oversee a dedicated internal scoping team and work closely with other departments to align reporting technology with operational and client needs.

"Kristina brings a unique combination of firsthand court reporting experience, educational leadership, and deep technical expertise to Planet Depos," said Sandra Wilson, CSR (CA), FPR, CER, CDR, Vice President of Litigation Technology. "Her ability to collaborate across teams while supporting reporters' needs is crucial as we continue to innovate for both court reporters and our clients."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos is the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and led by industry experts with decades of experience, Planet Depos is committed to providing best-in-class court reporting service with 24/7/365 support. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings through industry-leading, proprietary technology and the integration of artificial intelligence. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 1 888.433.3767, [email protected], planetdepos.com

Brittany Jones, Planet Depos, [email protected], planetdepos.com

