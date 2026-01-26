Kristina Tan, CCR, Joins Planet Depos as Director of Reporting Technology

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Reporting Technology Leadership
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, the largest independently-owned global provider of court reporting and litigation technology, is excited to welcome Kristina Tan as the Director of Court Reporting Technology. Her return to Planet Depos marks a meaningful full circle moment, as her professional journey in court reporting began with the company more than a decade ago.
Kristina was first introduced to Planet Depos while completing her court reporting education at South Coast College in California, where she was one of the first participants of Planet Institute, the company's hands-on mentorship program designed to prepare students and recent graduates for real-world reporting. After completing Planet Institute in a matter of weeks, Kristina partnered with Planet Depos and started reporting in Virginia. What began as a one-year commitment evolved into a long-term career, leading her to establish permanent roots in Richmond, VA, where she currently lives with her husband, Chris, and two pet birds: Sunny, a cockatiel, and Kiwi, a quaker parrot.
"Planet Depos played a critical role in my development as a court reporter," said Kristina. "From shadowing reporters to learning how a court reporting agency operates behind the scenes, those early experiences shaped how I approach this profession to this day. Planet Institute helped bridge the gap between school and reporting for me, and I'm incredibly excited to now be able to bridge the gap between reporters and rapidly evolving technological advancements."
Throughout her reporting career, Kristina remained deeply involved in education and technology. She previously served as a resource coordinator, supporting students and working reporters, and became an authorized Eclipse trainer, a role she has held even longer than she has worked as a court reporter. She has presented at both national and state levels and is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex technology into practical, reporter-focused solutions.
In her new position, Kristina will focus on supporting Planet Depos' nationwide network of freelance court reporters, helping them leverage technology to expand their technical abilities, elevate performance, and push their skills to new levels. She will also oversee a dedicated internal scoping team and work closely with other departments to align reporting technology with operational and client needs.
"Kristina brings a unique combination of firsthand court reporting experience, educational leadership, and deep technical expertise to Planet Depos," said Sandra Wilson, CSR (CA), FPR, CER, CDR, Vice President of Litigation Technology. "Her ability to collaborate across teams while supporting reporters' needs is crucial as we continue to innovate for both court reporters and our clients."
