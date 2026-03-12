Kristyn Corrigan Appointed Treasurer of PDMA Executive Board

Corrigan's appointment reflects both her longstanding commitment to the global innovation community and her dedication to advancing evidence-based product development practices. Post this

Corrigan has been actively involved with PDMA for over 10 years and has served as a volunteer leader since before 2020. She previously served on PDMA's Board of Directors as Chair of the Digital Content Committee, where she helped expand the association's thought leadership, educational programming, and digital engagement efforts.

A recognized leader in Voice of the Customer research and innovation strategy, Corrigan brings over two decades of consulting experience helping B2B, MedTech, and consumer-facing organizations develop more successful products, services, and experiences. Her appointment reflects both her longstanding commitment to the global innovation community and her dedication to advancing evidence-based product development practices.

"PDMA plays a critical role in elevating the practice of product management and innovation," said Corrigan. "I'm honored to serve in this leadership capacity and to support the organization's continued growth and impact."

This appointment underscores AMS's ongoing commitment to professional leadership and advancing the fields of innovation and product development.

ABOUT APPLIED MARKETING SCIENCE

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is a market research and consulting firm that helps organizations make better businesses decisions through rigorous research and actionable insights. Founded in 1989 with roots in the MIT Sloan School of Management, AMS works with leading organizations round the world to inform product development, guide marketing strategy, and support innovation initiatives.

For additional information about AMS Insights for Innovation services, please visit www.ams-insights.com.

