KromaTiD Joins Scientist.com's IND Package Pipeline Program

KromaTiD specializes in cutting-edge assay technologies and services that assess changes in genomic structures and evaluate the efficacy of gene-editing techniques. Their groundbreaking single-stranded dGH in-Site™ probes offer critical insights into the outcomes of gene-editing methods. Utilizing proprietary assays like dGH in-Site™, dGH SCREEN™, and Genotox G-Banding, the company facilitates key proof-of-concept (POC) studies and supports drug development from early experimentation through cell and gene therapy clinical trials.

"KromaTiD brings to the table an impressive array of tools and services for investigating genomic alterations, crafting custom assays, and supporting preclinical research," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scientist.com. "Their technologies can be utilized at each stage of the drug discovery pipeline, helping researchers validate the safety and effectiveness of potential new therapies."

KromaTiD supports research teams in academia, large pharmaceutical, and therapeutic companies with expert scientific support and unparalleled genomics tools and services. We are your partner for biomarker discovery, genotoxicity studies, clone screening assessment of editing-associated errors, and plasmid manufacturing.

Scientist.com is a privately held, San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace for complex custom experiments that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 4,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments.

