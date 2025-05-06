KRUU Photo Booth Officially Launches in the U.S. with Metro Detroit Headquarters

Now One of the Largest Photo Booth Rental Companies in the Nation Bringing Jobs, Joy, and Innovation to Events Across the Country
WARREN, Mich., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KRUU Photo Booth, the global DIY photo booth rental company, has officially launched its U.S. operations with its national headquarters based right here in Metro Detroit. In just one year, KRUU has already become one of the largest photo booth rental companies in the United States, quickly bringing 20 new jobs to the Detroit area and revolutionizing event entertainment with its all-inclusive, ship-to-you direct photo booths.
As wedding and graduation season kicks into high gear, KRUU Photo Booth is perfectly positioned for customers looking to add fun and flair to their celebrations without the high price tag or complicated setup. But that's not all: KRUU has also launched its B2B program, already partnering with Detroit favorites like Born in Detroit, Detroit Fish House, and several local restaurants, nonprofits, and event venues.
"We're proud to build our U.S. foundation in a city known for innovation and grit," said Michelle Soltman, COO USA at KRUU. "Our mission is simple: make events more memorable with next-level fun that's easy, accessible, and professional while also creating fulfilling careers for our team."
KRUU's DIY photo booth rentals include everything needed for a seamless experience: a professional camera and flash, preloaded photo paper and thermal ink (for Basic and Premium packages), an online photo gallery, compatible app and shipping both ways. The photo booths are truly plug-and-play, designed to be set up in minutes without any technical know-how.
Beyond the photo booth, KRUU takes pride in fostering a company culture rooted in work-life balance, inclusivity, and leadership development. Employees receive incentivized leadership training and are encouraged to grow within the organization as it scales across the U.S.
