KRYSTAL-1 Trial Finds that Adagrasib Demonstrates Durable Clinical Activity in Patients with KRAS G12C Mutations

According to Shirish Gadgeel, MD from Henry Ford Cancer Institute, Henry Ford Health System, in Detroit, Mich., the results showed a favorable objective response rate (ORR) of 43.0%, with a median duration of response (DOR) of 12.4 months. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 6.9 months, and the median overall survival (OS) was 14.1 months. Notably, 52.8% of patients were still alive at one year, and approximately one in three patients (31.3%) remained alive at two years. The findings suggest durable clinical activity of adagrasib for KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.

"The study data demonstrates compelling results, providing hope for patients with this specific mutation," Dr. Gadgeel said. "Exploratory analyses indicated that adagrasib provided promising clinical benefit for a broad group of patients, including those presenting with baseline treated, stable CNS metastases and co-mutations, such as KEAP1, STK11, or TP53."

Dr. Gadgeel said that most of the treatment-related adverse events were manageable, with the majority of adverse events being low grade, including fewer GI TRAEs with late onset in patients who were treated greater than 1 year. There were also no grade ≥3 hepatotoxicity in patients who had received prior IO within 30 days of adagrasib treatment.

The ongoing Phase 3 trial evaluating adagrasib monotherapy compared with docetaxel in previously treated advanced KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC holds great promise and could further establish adagrasib as an essential treatment option for patients with this specific mutation, he reported.

