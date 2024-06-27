Kryterion Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Third Consecutive Year

We believe that a strong, ethical, and welcoming workplace is crucial not only for employee satisfaction but also for delivering exceptional service to our clients. Post this

This year's certification further underscores Kryterion's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Notably, 87% of employees reported feeling welcome upon joining the company. An impressive 90% of employees praised the management team for its honesty and ethical business practices.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this certification for the third year in a row," said William Dorman, CEO of Kryterion. "Our team is our greatest asset, and this recognition reflects our dedication to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed."

The certification process involves a rigorous analysis of confidential employee surveys and detailed workplace culture assessments. Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, leverages decades of research and data to help organizations worldwide build high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all.

Kryterion's consistently high ratings highlight the company's efforts to maintain a vibrant and supportive work environment, even as it continues to grow and innovate within the assessment and certification industry.

"Our commitment to our employees is fundamental to our success," added Dorman. "We believe that a strong, ethical, and welcoming workplace is crucial not only for employee satisfaction but also for delivering exceptional service to our clients."

Kryterion's ongoing certification is a testament to its culture of inclusivity, ethical practices, and robust employee engagement initiatives. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to enhancing its workplace practices to support its dynamic and talented team.

About Kryterion Inc.

Kryterion, a leader in test development and delivery, provides comprehensive solutions for global assessments and high-stakes certifications. Our innovative technology platform, psychometric services, and customer support set the benchmark for secure online testing and proctoring. With a robust SaaS platform, we empower organizations to independently manage their test development and delivery ecosystems.

As pioneers in online test delivery and live remote proctoring, we offer candidates the flexibility to take exams anytime, anywhere. Kryterion's extensive global network of certified testing centers ensures seamless access worldwide.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in England, the Philippines, Japan, and South Africa, Kryterion has been a ground-breaking subsidiary of Drake International since 2001. Learn more at www.Kryterion.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

