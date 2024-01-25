Kryterion Names Two Key Executives to Drive Continued Growth

Their leadership, experience, and commitment to excellence have allowed us to provide world-class testing solutions and service to our global customers Post this

Angela Street's team of Customer Success professionals is responsible for ensuring an exceptional experience for Kryterion's clients. Under her leadership, Kryterion has achieved a 98% client retention rate. Street has built a reputation for developing trusted advisor relationships, ensuring successful program launches, and delivering consistent value to clients, helping them grow their certification programs. In her expanded role, she will continue to reinforce Kryterion's customer-centric culture and oversee key client relationships as her team expands around the globe.

"Gina and Angela have been driving forces behind Kryterion's success and growth," said Rob Armstrong, Kryterion's Chief Operating Officer. "Their leadership, experience, and commitment to excellence have allowed us to provide world-class testing solutions and service to our global customers. These well-deserved promotions recognize their significant contributions and expanded responsibilities as we continue to scale our operations worldwide."

About Kryterion

Kryterion is a full-service test development and delivery provider of assessments and high-stakes certifications, offering end-to-end solutions for developing and delivering exams worldwide. The company's advanced technology platforms set the industry standard for secure, high-stakes online testing and proctoring. Its self-service approach,

supported by a highly integrated software as a service (SaaS) platform is specifically designed to enable individual organizations to take full control of their own test development and delivery eco-systems. Kryterion maintains an extensive global network of certified testing centers and was the first to offer online test delivery and live, remote proctoring, allowing candidates to conveniently take exams anytime, anywhere.

Kryterion is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with additional business offices in England, the Philippines, Japan, and South Africa.

Established in 2001, Kryterion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Drake International.

Media Contact

Buzz Walker, Kryterion, Inc, 1 602-659-4660 103, [email protected], www.kryterion.com

SOURCE Kryterion, Inc