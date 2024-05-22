Ksenija Polla, CMP, CICE, joins Talley as Director, International Development

"Having someone with Ksenija's expertise and experience join our team was a priority as we looked ahead at our strategic imperatives." Shared Founder and CEO Gregg Talley. Post this

"Having someone with Ksenija's expertise and experience join our team was a priority as we looked ahead at our strategic imperatives. Her unique skillset will enable us to increase our engagement within the international market, which we believe is a high-potential growth area for our business. I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to our team." Shared Founder and CEO Gregg Talley.

Ksenija has supported ICCA's growth over the last 27 years by serving in various roles and several office locations. Most recently, she was Head of Education and Legacy Programmes. Other roles included over seven years as the ICCA Global Director of Association Relations.

"After 27 enriching years at ICCA, I've gained profound insights into global association management and the meetings industry. I'm thrilled to bring this wealth of knowledge to the Talley team, where I aim to contribute to the company's global expansion. More importantly, I am eager to help reshape the narrative, showcasing on the global stage the pivotal role associations play in driving societal change and impact." Shared Ksenija Polla on her decision to join Talley.

Ksenija's role within Talley will involve her with the Senior Leadership Team, with a primary focus on engagement with the global meetings and association industry's.

About Talley Management Group, Inc. (TMG)

Talley Management Group, Inc. (TMG) is a 37-year-old, employee-owned association management company. TMG works with over 40 national and global associations, providing complete association management services, outsourced solutions and consulting services, and in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings and events services. Its mission is to create stronger communities and human connections to enhance global society. For more information on TMG, its services, and its full client partner list, visit talley.com, on Facebook @talleymanagement, on Twitter @TalleyMgmt , and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joe Sapp, Talley, 1 856-423-7222, [email protected], http://www.talley.com

SOURCE Talley