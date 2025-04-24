KēSTA I.T. Launches "THE KēNOTE" Podcast Featuring Tech Leaders and Hiring Experts Offering Career & Industry Insights

"We believe The KēNOTE will be an invaluable resource—for anyone seeking career advice, or anyone unsure how to land their dream role in today's competitive tech job market. The platform will keep listeners ahead of emerging tech trends, and provide actionable career roadmap for our followers." Post this

Scotty John, Host of The KēNOTE.

Ryan Elliott, Founder / CEO of KēSTA I.T. added "People can find headlines about "what's happening in tech" just about anywhere! For example, A.I. is in the news cycle on every business channel, in print media, and its ramifications are even discussed around the dinner table these days.

But where do you go to hear directly from the decision-makers shaping the future—AND get firsthand guidance from those same people on how to be part of it? The KēNOTE is that platform. With The KēNOTE we'll give you visibility into exactly how companies are investing, what talent executives are looking for, and more importantly how to position yourself to become one of the difference makers / land a role in the business domain that interests you most."

Listeners can expect:

Expert Insights: Candid conversations with technology leaders and human capital experts sharing firsthand experiences.

Market Trends: Real-time analysis of the trends shaping tech and hiring landscapes.

In-Demand Skills: Guidance on the top skills and attributes employers are seeking today.

Future of Technology: Thought-provoking discussions on where innovation is heading and how to stay ahead.

Interview and Hiring Best Practices: Proven techniques for successful interviews and career advancement.

The inaugural episode features an exclusive interview with Nicki Sanders, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the information technology field. Nikki is Vice Chair of the Utah Blockchain Coalition, currently an Engineering lead and former CTO / Head of Development within several leading Blockchain organizations.

The KēNOTE is now available on major podcast platforms, including:

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to stay updated on future episodes.

For more information about KēSTA I.T. and The KēNOTE podcast, please visit www.kestait.com.

About KēSTA I.T.

KēSTA I.T. (Keys-to-I.T.) is a premier technology staffing and solutions company with extensive experience in technical recruiting, staffing, RPO, consulting and outsourcing services. Specializing in contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent staffing services, KēSTA I.T. is dedicated to connecting top-tier technology professionals with leading organizations nationwide.

Media Contact:

Hailee Walker

Business Operations Manager

Email: [contact information] [email protected]

Phone: [contact information] 801.232.4854

Website: www.kestait.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kesta-it

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kesta.i.t.

Note: For the most accurate and up-to-date contact information, please refer to the official KēSTA I.T. website or contact the company directly.

Media Contact

Ryan Elliott, KēSTA I.T., 1 8012324854, [email protected], https://www.kestait.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE KēSTA I.T.