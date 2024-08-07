KTCharts - Using Vedic Astrology and Artificial Intelligence to predict the future direction of stock prices

KTCharts - A Revolutionary and innovative product uses a novel approach to stock market analysis based on astrology and modern technology - Kathir Subbiah, Founder & CEO of KTCharts. Post this

Stock market prediction is one of the most challenging and lucrative fields of research and application. Many investors and traders rely on various methods and tools to forecast the future movements of stock prices and make profitable decisions. However, most of the existing methods are based on statistical and mathematical models that have limitations and uncertainties. Moreover, the stock market is influenced by many factors, such as economic, political, social, psychological, that are difficult to quantify and account for.

KTCharts is a novel and innovative product that combines Vedic astrology and artificial intelligence to predict the future direction of stock prices. KTCharts uses a proprietary algorithm that integrates the principles and techniques of Vedic astrology and AI to generate accurate and reliable predictions of the future trends and movements of stock prices.

KTCharts uses the following steps to produce its predictions:

First, KTCharts collects and analyzes the historical data of the stock market, such as the prices, volumes, and indicators of the stocks that affect the market.

Second, KTCharts calculates and constructs the horoscope of the stock market, and the horoscopes of the individual stocks, based on the Vedic astrology system. The horoscope of the stock market represents the collective destiny and karma of the market, and the horoscopes of the individual stocks represent the specific characteristics and potentials of the stocks.

Third, KTCharts applies the rules and methods of Vedic astrology to interpret the horoscopes of the stock market and the individual stocks, and to determine the effects of the planetary cycles and transits on the stock prices. KTCharts also considers the aspects and interactions of the planets and stars with the stock prices, and the auspicious and inauspicious periods and events for the stock market and the individual stocks.

Fourth, KTCharts uses artificial intelligence techniques, such as machine learning, neural networks, to process and synthesize the information and insights derived from the Vedic astrology analysis, and to generate predictions of the future direction of stock prices. It also uses AI to optimize and refine its predictions based on the feedback and performance of the predictions.

KTCharts provides its predictions in the form of charts and overlaid with real time market data. This revolutionary and innovative product uses Vedic astrology and artificial intelligence to predict the future direction of stock prices. KTCharts offers a unique and powerful advantage for the investors and traders through paid subscription, as it can capture and integrate the cosmic and terrestrial influences on the stock market and provide accurate and reliable predictions of the future trends and movements of stock prices.

KTCharts currently supports a set of tickers traded in the US markets, Indian markets and major cryptocurrencies. The list of tickers supported during the initial release of KTCharts is given below:

US Market Tickers: SPX, NDX, DJI, RUT, IWM, SPY, QQQ, GLD, SLV, AAPL, ADBE, ADP, AMD, AMGN, AMZN, ARM, AVGO, BABA, BAC, BDRX, BOIL, BP, BYND, CAL, CCL, CMG, COIN, COST, CRM, CRWD, CVNA, CVX, DAL, DBA, DELL, DIS, DOCU, DXCM, EBAY, EOG, EPD, EQIX, ETHE, ETSY, FIVE, FSLR, GBTC, GDX, GILD, GME, GOOGL, HD, HUBS, INCY, INDY, INTC, JAZZ, JNJ, KR, LEN, LLY, LOGI, LRCX, META, MKC, MRK, MRNA, MSFT, MU, NCLH, NEM, NET, NFLX, NIO, NVDA, OKTA, ORCL, PANW, PATH, PEP, PFE, PG, PINS, PLTR, PRGO, PTON, PYPL, RACE, RBLX, RIVN, RKLB, ROKU, S, SAVE, SBUX, SHEL, SHOP, SMCI, SMH, SNAP, SNOW, SPOT, SQ, SRPT, T, TSLA, TTD, TWLO, UNG UPST, USO, VRTX, VXX, VZ, WFC, WIX, WMT, WORK, XLE, XLF, XOM, ZM, ZS

India Market Tickers: NIFTY, NSEBANK, ADANIENT,AXISBANK, EASEMYTRIP, HUDCO,ICICIBANK, IRB,IRFC, ITC,MTNL, NFL, NHPC, RELIANCE, RVNL, SBIN, SUZLON, TTML, YESBANK

Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, SHIB, AVAX, LINK, DOT, TRX, BCH, MATIC, UNI, LTC

Kathir Subbiah is the Founder & CEO of KTCharts.

Kathir Subbiah aka KT Astrologer is a Writer, Author, Vedic Astrologer, Trader, Software Engineer at Microsoft Corporation, digital content creator at http://youtube.com/ktastrotv and https://www.ktastro.com website.

He graduated from BITS, Pilani, India with a master's degree in software systems. He worked in as software developer with Merrill Lynch - Trading Platform, Thomson Reuters – Ticker Plant. He is currently employed as Software Developer at Microsoft Corporation – Azure Cloud & Enterprise.

He predicted 2016 and 2020 US presidential election outcome correctly based on Vedic astrology. His recent predictions of India elections, 2024 IPL winner, Biden drop off, and stock market crash in Aug 2024 are coming TRUE now.

