KTech Releases Technology State of the Union Report, Showcasing Knoxville's Rise as a National Innovation Hub

"Knoxville is uniquely positioned at the AI-energy convergence. We must work together to address the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities, ensuring that we build the workforce and infrastructure that accelerates innovation and secures a successful future for our community." Post this

Culture of Innovation — World-class research institutions and a flagship research university that generate breakthroughs in emerging technologies and attract top talent

Energy Infrastructure — Home to one of the nation's largest public power providers, clean energy innovation, and a growing advanced nuclear energy sector

Entrepreneurial Spirit — An energetic startup community with an established network of supporting organizations

Quality of Life — A lower cost of living, strong job market, family-friendly amenities, and abundant outdoor and cultural activities

Together, these advantages are fueling Knoxville's economic growth, particularly in advanced energy, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing.

KTech Board Member, Travis Howerton, who led the initiative to release the report, said that East Tennessee has "all the raw ingredients we need to create a booming tech economy in the coming decades. At KTech, we want to be part of empowering our tech leaders to make Knoxville a premier tech hub in the U.S."

The report draws from a survey of regional technology leaders along with economic data and research from leading organizations, including the East Tennessee Economic Council, Knoxville Chamber, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council, University of Tennessee, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

While it highlights where the region is gaining momentum, the report also identifies workforce readiness as the region's primary constraint on growth. Other recommendations include expanding hands-on workforce development opportunities, strengthening research-to-commercialization pathways, improving broadband and digital infrastructure, and increasing access to growth-stage capital for startups.

"Knoxville is uniquely positioned at the AI-energy convergence. We must work together to address the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities, ensuring that we build the workforce and infrastructure that accelerates innovation and secures a successful future for our community," said KTech President, Matt Kittrell.

Download the Report

The full Technology State of the Union Report is available at:

https://www.knoxtech.org/state-of-the-union/

About KTech

The Knoxville Technology Council (KTech) exists to connect, develop, and promote the technology industry in the Greater Knoxville region. Founded on the belief that the technology industry is essential for the Knoxville community to thrive, KTech aims to unite the region's technology leaders and advocate for ideas and policies that support the growth of Knoxville as a vibrant and sustainable technology hub. Learn more at https://www.knoxtech.org/

Media Contact

Jenna Spooner, Knoxville Technology Council, 1 865.246.2617, [email protected], knoxtech.org

SOURCE Knoxville Technology Council