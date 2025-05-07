KTS and RFID Global Successfully Complete Classified Implementation

"We are proud of our ability to meet the stringent requirements imposed by DISA. This was a complex deployment that leveraged many of the capabilities offered by Visi-Trac," said Diana Hage, CEO, RFID Global. "We believe this provides a foundation that can be utilized throughout DoD's operations." Post this

"This classified solution, which is one of many that we have partnered on with RFID Global, showcases the value of applying IoT technologies to enhance the government's operational efficiencies," said KTS CEO, Veronica Whitmore.

RFID Global and KTS' experience in the government market include unique asset tracking solutions utilizing state-of-the-art IoT technologies for federal, state, and local agencies. By combining cutting-edge technology with Visi-Trac's extensive capabilities, solutions can be designed and implemented to meet the most unique and critical asset tracking and monitoring requirements. Our in-depth knowledge and experience with the various information systems requirements makes the KTS and RFID Global team an industry leader for highly secured applications. The ability to meet and continually evolve to address the rapidly changing security challenges faced by our clients makes RFID Global a valued partner to KTS.

Visi-Trac has been tested and deployed in some of the most stringent and secure government environments, both in Defense and Civilian agencies. Whether acting as a stand-alone solution or interfacing with DPAS or other government database, the software provides a rich and robust solution for visualizing sensitive government assets in a secure environment. From intuitive dashboards, scheduled and ad-hoc reports, and alerts, to integration and security capabilities, Visi-Trac is uniquely suited to meet government requirements.

