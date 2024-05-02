KubeSlice is now a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox Project

"Avesha is committed to redefining the boundaries of Kubernetes deployments, and KubeSlice's inclusion in the CNCF Sandbox is a testament to our vision and the innovative capabilities of our technology," said Raj Nair, Founder and CEO, Avesha. Post this

"Avesha is committed to redefining the boundaries of Kubernetes deployments, and KubeSlice's inclusion in the CNCF Sandbox is a testament to our vision and the innovative capabilities of our technology," said Raj Nair, Founder and CEO, Avesha. "This recognition by the CNCF will enable us to further our contributions to the Kubernetes community and enhance the operability, efficiency, scalability, and security of K8s deployments."

About KubeSlice

As a product, KubeSlice is designed to address critical challenges in managing applications across distributed Kubernetes environments. It supports diverse use cases such as:

Cloud Bursting: Facilitates additional capacity on demand, whether from on-premises to cloud, cloud to cloud, or on-premises to on-premises.

Resource Management and Chargeback: Enables precise chargeback calculations and efficient resource management across multi-cluster and multi-cloud environments.

Service Resiliency and Disaster Recovery: Improves service resiliency and supports disaster recovery across regions, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It helps financial institutions meet OSFI B-13 Section 2.9 requirements. It enhances the resilience of critical services like Kafka and MongoDB across multi-clusters.

Cloud Portability: Facilitates secure communication and deployment of services across clouds, data centers, and edge environments. It helps financial institutions meet OSFI B-10 A3 requirements.

Integration with Public Cloud Managed Services: Allows seamless communication between public cloud services and Kubernetes clusters through a service gateway.

Recognition and Trust

Avesha's leadership in Kubernetes networking has been acknowledged in Gartner®'s Hype Cycle™ for Zero Trust Networking, highlighting the trust and credibility the company has garnered among industry leaders.

CNCF and the Future

The CNCF Sandbox is a crucial stage for early-stage projects that the Foundation and its community believe are worthy of exploration and support. As a CNCF Sandbox project, KubeSlice will benefit from collaborative opportunities within the cloud-native ecosystem, enabling Avesha to further innovate and refine Kubernetes solutions.

For more information about KubeSlice and Avesha's innovative solutions, please visit www.avesha.io.

