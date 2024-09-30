KUDO Earns 4th Patent for AI Innovation Amid the Launch of KUDO AI v.3.0

KUDO launches a new AI engine, KUDO AI v3.0, while gaining a fourth US Patent for innovative speech translation method.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being granted three Patent certifications from the United States Patent Office (USPO) within the last twelve months, the KUDO team rounds off Q3 of 2024 with a fourth – for 'Systems and methods for automatic speech translation' – being added to their impressive collection. The granting of the Patent comes after extensive R&D efforts into AI speech-to-speech technology following KUDO's Series A investment round, and amid another round of UX and UI optimizations to their product suite that include a new AI engine, KUDO AI v.3.0.

Since January 2024, KUDO AI Speech Translator has seen a 453% increase in monthly client usage. The solution's ease of use and market-leading translation quality are the result of a complex process incorporating state-of-the-art Natural Language Processing systems and Large Language Models. KUDO's latest Patent, no. 12,079,588, focuses on this unique method for real-time, continuous translation, with an emphasis on automatic speech recognition and a segmentation model that almost instantly organizes sentences in a way that the translations are rendered as naturally as possible.

Having already undergone a new AI engine previously, significant UX and UI improvements, the addition of a custom glossary feature, and more, the KUDO team is continuing its commitment to delivering the most user-friendly AI Speech Translator by sharing further product enhancements to the solution's translation quality and captions.

New AI Engine – KUDO AI v.3.0

In this update, new and existing clients of KUDO AI can expect to see an even greater increase in accuracy and fluency than in our last AI engine upgrade, due to be released in October. The objective, as always, is to continue improving the translation quality of KUDO AI while ensuring that the latency (lag) between the original speech and the translation remains as short as possible. Read our in-depth guide for more information about the quality of AI translation and the role of latency.

UX/UI Customization of Captions

Continuing the theme of an enhanced user experience, the live captions on all of KUDO's product interfaces have undergone a revamped design adapted for accessibility.

On the KUDO Platform videoconferencing interface, and KUDO's Mobile Link solution which can be accessed simply by scanning a QR code, users can now benefit from: light and dark mode for the screen, the ability to select the size and color of the captions to suit your preferences, and the option to choose the default font or Open Dyslexic, a font which is designed to increase readability for participants with dyslexia.

More Accessible Captions on MS Teams

In KUDO's last update on Microsoft Teams, the team added automatic language detection. In October, the same optimizations to KUDO's captions will be rolled out on its native integration on Microsoft Teams. This means that users will be able to access the same KUDO AI customizable captions directly on Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams users will also benefit from the optimizations to translation quality with the launch of KUDO AI v3.0.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

Media Contact

Chloë Walford-Delahaye, KUDO Inc., +1 347 943 9056, [email protected], kudo.ai

Twitter

SOURCE KUDO Inc.