KUDO Introduces Multilingual Transcriptions & Recordings; Now Available to All Clients at No Additional Cost

Record meetings in multiple languages; capturing the full conversation in real time.

Download clear, searchable, and multilingual AI-powered transcriptions for effortless sharing and review.

Enhance accessibility and compliance; ensuring multilingual content is available beyond the live session.

Multilingual Meetings; Now with Full Post-Event Access

Live interpretation and translation are crucial for seamless communication, but what happens after the meeting ends? KUDO's new multilingual transcription and recording feature extends the value of every conversation, making it easy for teams to revisit discussions, share insights, and ensure no critical information slips through the cracks.

"KUDO has always been about breaking down language barriers in real time; but accessibility doesn't stop when the meeting ends," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "With multilingual recordings and transcriptions now included as a native feature, our clients have a powerful new way to document, distribute, and maximize their multilingual content; without additional costs."

Designed for Global Organizations

Developed in response to client feedback, this new feature is ideal for organizations that:

Host multilingual meetings, events, or training sessions and need recorded materials in multiple languages.

Want to make their discussions more accessible for diverse teams, stakeholders, or clients.

Require documentation for compliance, reporting, or repurposing content across markets.

From corporations and international organizations to government agencies and global NGOs, every KUDO client can now benefit from seamless, post-event access to multilingual recordings and transcriptions at no additional cost.

Uncompromised Security & Compliance

KUDO remains committed to the highest standards of data protection by leveraging state-of-the-art security infrastructure for its multilingual recordings and transcriptions. To comply with GDPR regulations, KUDO confines data to regions where residents are located or within territories deemed to offer an adequate level of personal data protection. KUDO's commitment to security is further reinforced by its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which it has maintained since 2021, with the latest audit completed in 2025, ensuring that security controls are consistently upheld. Additionally, KUDO achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in 2022, covering all aspects of its multilingual interpretation platform, KUDO AI, the Marketplace, and supporting cloud infrastructure. These certifications and security measures ensure that all recorded and transcribed content remains encrypted, protected, and compliant with global data privacy standards.

Availability

This innovative feature is available immediately, making a significant milestone as KUDO becomes the first multilingual meeting platform to offer fully integrated, AI-powered transcription and recordings as a standard feature for all clients.

For more information or to experience the feature firsthand, visit KUDO.ai or contact us at [email protected].

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language–on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New York-based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

