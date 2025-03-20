KUDO Launches Dynamic Language Access Program to Safeguard Multilingual Communication Amid Shifting U.S. Policies

KUDO responds to shifting U.S. language access policies with a new initiative, ensuring organizations can continue to break down language barriers.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As recent policy shifts in the United States create significant challenges for multilingual communication, KUDO, the global leader in multilingual technology solutions, today launched an ambitious Language Access Program to empower organizations, language service providers (LSPs), and communities to maintain inclusive, barrier-free communication. Recent cuts in international aid and global program funding have left millions at risk of losing access to essential language services, significantly impacting communication across sectors. Recognizing the critical role of LSPs in bridging linguistic divides, KUDO's comprehensive initiative directly supports their growth, resilience, and operational effectiveness:

AI-Powered Starter Kits for LSPs: KUDO is equipping language service providers with advanced AI-driven starter kits, coupled with a robust onboarding process. This initiative enables LSPs to rapidly scale services, optimize efficiency, and meet growing demands despite resource constraints.

Cost-Free Access for Impacted Organizations: Understanding the gravity of budget cuts faced by nonprofits, government agencies, and educational institutions, KUDO is providing free, limited-time access to its state-of-the-art multilingual communication platform. This support ensures vital missions continue unhindered by language barriers.

Enhanced Support for Existing Clients: Committed to continuity, KUDO is offering additional platform credits to its existing clients, safeguarding their capacity for seamless, uninterrupted multilingual communication.

"The world doesn't stop communicating, and neither should you," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "The ability to communicate across multiple languages isn't a luxury–it's a necessity, that's why at a time when language access is under threat, we are stepping up to ensure businesses, institutions, and communities can continue to connect, collaborate, and serve diverse audiences without barriers."

KUDO's recent response aligns with their firm belief that language access is a cornerstone of America's strength; driving innovation, collaboration, and unity among diverse communities. Supporting this foundational value remains central to their mission, and KUDO is dedicated to ensuring multilingual communication continues to enrich and empower individuals and organizations nationwide.

To learn more about this initiative and how to apply, visit KUDO's website.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

Media Contact

Pablo Ramirez, KUDO Inc., 9292553213, [email protected], https://kudo.ai

SOURCE KUDO Inc.