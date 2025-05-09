KUDO Launches Enhanced Post-Meeting Reports, Transforming How Organizations Measure the ROI of Language Access

KUDO's Post-Meeting Reports transform language access into measurable ROI, providing actionable insights on multilingual engagement, helping organizations leverage language inclusion for global growth.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, the world's leader in human and AI-powered multilingual meetings and events, is proud to announce the release of its Enhanced Post-Meeting Reports; a powerful new feature designed to help organizations see the real-time impact of language access on engagement, participation, and growth.

This latest upgrade provides decision-makers with clear, actionable insights into how their multilingual audiences interact during meetings, transforming data into strategic intelligence and positioning language inclusion as a measurable driver of global expansion.

"Too often, language access is seen as a compliance expense. With our enhanced reports, we're showing the opposite; it's a lever for inclusion, engagement, and global growth," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "Now, leaders can see how every multilingual interaction fuels broader reach and deeper connection."

Comprehensive Insights for Strategic Decision-Making

KUDO's new report dashboard delivers a streamlined, intuitive view of key engagement metrics, enabling organizations to:

Understand participant behavior and interaction patterns across languages

Analyze usage patterns and interpreter activity throughout sessions

Track which languages are driving attendance and engagement and meaningful engagement

Export clean, structured data in CSV or PDF format for internal reporting

Whether utilized by global enterprises, governments, or international NGOs, these reports help teams demonstrate the value of multilingual communication while supporting strategic decisions about language offerings, market prioritization, and resource allocation.

"Being able to clearly demonstrate the value of our clients' investment is crucial," said Ava Ghosseiri, VP of Sales at KUDO. "The enhanced reports offer full transparency, empowering our clients to make informed decisions and showcase the impact of language access internally. This is a game-changer for teams advocating for global growth."

Designed for Clarity, Simplicity, and Strategic Value

KUDO's Enhanced Post-Meeting Reports were designed with clarity and usability at their core. Whether you're a marketing lead reviewing event performance, a government agency tracking multilingual access, or a product team looking to improve inclusivity, these reports help you:

Visualize multilingual usage through an intuitive dashboard

Identify trends and opportunities in audience engagement

Make data-driven decisions about which languages to support

Share clear ROI metrics with leadership and stakeholders

Available now to All KUDO Clients

The Enhanced Post-Meeting Reports feature is available immediately to all KUDO clients at no additional cost. This release reflects KUDO's continued commitment to providing organizations not just tools, but actionable insights that drive smarter, more inclusive communication strategies.

To explore the new dashboard or learn how language access can fuel your organization's growth, visit http://www.kudo.ai.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

Media Contact

Chloe Wlaford-Delahaye, KUDO, +1 347 943 9056, [email protected], www.kudo.ai

SOURCE KUDO