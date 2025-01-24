KUDO Launches First 'Meet Now' Mobile App for On-Demand, Conversational Speech Translation in Real Time

KUDO launches its Mobile App v.2.0, offering a new and unique 'meet now' feature for on-the-go access to live speech translation.
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, the world's leading provider of language accessibility technology, has announced the release of its revamped mobile app for real-time, on-demand conversational speech translation. Available on Android and iOS in February, the app brings both AI and human-powered speech translation and captions to any smartphone or tablet. Its new and unique 'meet now' feature also allows users to share a session on other devices to have their conversations translated back-and-forth continuously and instantly.
Designed for on-demand language accessibility, KUDO Mobile App v.2.0 offers two options: to join an existing session (meeting or event) using human interpretation or AI speech translation, or to create an instant live session using AI-translated audio and captions only from the app itself.
Users can participate in both in-person and virtual conversations in 200+ spoken or sign languages (human interpretation) or 50+ languages (KUDO AI) by speaking, listening, and reading captions in the language of their choice—all within a highly customizable interface. Additionally, all the features of the KUDO Platform are available within the mobile app, such as voting and polling, file-sharing, request-to-speak, a virtual lobby, and more.
Where KUDO Mobile App v.2.0 differs from the likes of Chat-GPT and Google Translate is in its real-time, continuous approach to speech translation; rather than a record-and-playback tool that deals with translations sentence-by-sentence, users can expect continuous translation throughout their entire conversations.
After signing into their KUDO account and clicking 'meet now', users can set the language(s) they need, then share the session code with others who can immediately join the conversation from their own devices. This makes it perfectly adapted to holding in-person communication in the language of everyone's choice, bridging the gap between the purely corporate world and newer, consumer-facing use cases for AI speech translation.
"Our revamped mobile app sets a new standard for on-the-go multilingual communication, bringing us a step closer to holding in-person conversations in any language, anywhere," says Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "Whether you're in a business meeting, sitting in a classroom, performing employee onboarding or training sessions in physical workplaces like factory floors, or attending a worship session, this app ensures that language barriers no longer stand in the way of meaningful dialogue."
Key Features
- Native App for Mobile and Tablets: Available on Android and iOS, the app is optimized for both mobile and tablet devices, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience.
- KUDO AI 'Meet Now': Users can instantly host multilingual meetings by logging into their account, selecting their desired language(s), and sharing a session code. Participants can join immediately for real-time conversational speech translation.
- Comprehensive Accessibility: The app offers a fully customizable captioning system, following industry best practices for accessibility. Users can personalize fonts, colors, and sizes to suit their needs.
- Human and AI Language Support: Speak in any language and receive both audio and text translations in your preferred language(s), powered by either human interpretation or KUDO AI.
- Legacy Features Maintained: In addition to new capabilities, the app retains all the popular features from the original KUDO Platform, including voting tools, a Q&A functionality, and request-to-speak.
Availability
The KUDO mobile app will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in February. Please note that you need to have a KUDO account to use either version of the mobile app.
About KUDO
KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.
Media Contact
Chloë Walford-Delahaye, KUDO Inc., +1 347 943 9056, [email protected], kudo.ai
SOURCE KUDO Inc.
Share this article