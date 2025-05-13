KUDO Launches Groundbreaking AI Assist for Interpreters, Setting a New Standard for Real-Time Support in Multilingual Meetings

KUDO AI Assist is built to truly complement the interpreter's cognitive process, not replace it, this is an innovative real-time tool designed specifically for interpreters that matches their pace, supports their workflow, and respects the complexity of their task. Post this

"This isn't just another feature; it's a breakthrough in how we support the incredible professionals who carry the weight of multilingual communication on their shoulders," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "With AI Assist, we're combining the best of speech technology and interpreter-first design to redefine what's possible in real-time language access."

Real-Time Intelligence in the Booth

KUDO's AI Assist provides interpreters with live, fast, and highly accurate transcriptions of what's being said in the original language, right as it happens. This powerful in-booth companion helps interpreters:

Confirm numbers, acronyms, and specialized terminology with confidence

Quickly recover missed words or unclear moments

Reduce cognitive load in high-intensity interpreting environments

Designed specifically for the simultaneous interpretation workflow, KUDO's transcription engine offers:

Ultra-low latency, with no distracting flickering or post-processing corrections

Exceptionally low Word Error Rate (WER); setting a new market benchmark

A clean, flexible interface that works seamlessly within the interpreter console or on a separate device like a tablet

While many interpreters have turned to third-party ASR tools for support, those solutions introduce additional complexity, fragmentation, and data privacy concerns. KUDO's AI Assist is fully integrated, secure, and designed with interpreters in mind.

"KUDO AI Assist is built to truly complement the interpreter's cognitive process, not replace it," said Claudio Fantinuoli, CTO at KUDO. "This is an innovative real-time tool designed specifically for interpreters that matches their pace, supports their workflow, and respects the complexity of their task. It's not just smart; it's interpreter-smart."

Proven Benefits, Backed by Research

AI Assist is not just innovative; it's validated by research that confirms the value of real-time transcription in simultaneous interpretation:

Defrancq & Fantinuoli (2020) demonstrated that ASR tools improve interpreter recall and accuracy, particularly in number-heavy content

Li & Chmiel (2024) found that live subtitles significantly reduce interpreter cognitive load while increasing accuracy and fluency

What's Next: AI-Powered Enhancements on the Horizon

This release marks a key milestone in KUDO's mission to support interpreters with the best tools possible, and it's only the beginning. Upcoming enhancements will include the ability to highlight a portion of the transcript and instantly translate it into the target language, giving interpreters real-time assistance with unfamiliar terms and sudden topic shifts

Available Now; At No Additional Cost

KUDO's AI Assist is now available to all interpreters using the KUDO virtual interpreter dashboard, at no additional cost. This feature is designed to elevate interpreting quality, simplify in-the-moment decision-making, and reinforces KUDO's deep commitment to empowering the interpreter community with world-class technology.

To learn more or experience AI Assist firsthand, visit http://www.kudo.ai.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking AI-powered Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale, giving everyone the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

Media Contact

Chloe Wlaford-Delahaye, KUDO, +1 347 943 9056, [email protected], https://kudo.ai

SOURCE KUDO