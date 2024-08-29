KUDO Partners with Plataforma Software and Congress Rental Australia in Global Partnership Expansion

It's been a busy year at KUDO. We're excited to be working with two new partners in areas where we know there is an increasing demand for live speech translation technology. Post this

The addition of Plataforma Software and Congress Rental Australia will expand the availability of these solutions beyond KUDO's own clients, who are based across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. The announcement also comes after a record number of company milestones delivered in the space of six months, including the awarding of a third patent, multiple rounds of improvements to product UX/UI, and several high-stakes, multi-day tradeshows for which KUDO AI was accessed by tens of thousands of attendees.

"It's been a busy year at KUDO. We're excited to be working with two new partners in areas where we know there is an increasing demand for live speech translation technology," says Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "KUDO's ambition has always been to democratize language accessibility, so we look forward to supporting Plataforma Software and Congress Rental Australia with creating events and installations that can welcome and engage every attendee equally, regardless of the language they speak – or don't."

About Plataforma Software

Plataforma AV Is the leading company in event production for hotels and convention centers in Latin America. With unparalleled experience in event production and technical execution, they are dedicated to exceeding clients' expectations by deploying our full human potential. Plataforma's 27 years of experience have taught them that the future of the hotel industry and any other sector is no longer defined by the things that have always been considered fundamental. Quality pillows, seating arrangements, and views from the top floor will continue to be crucial, but they will no longer be the defining factors.

About Congress Rental Australia

Congress Australia is an audio-visual solutions provider specialising in Simultaneous Interpretation and Conferencing Solutions for the events industry. With over 20 years of experience in our field, their expertise makes them the trusted advisors to their clients and the leading supplier of Simultaneous Interpretation and Conferencing Solutions in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. Congress Australia's full range of solutions includes Simultaneous Interpretation, Conference Microphones, Silent Conferences, Tour Guide Systems, Audience Response, and Remote Interpretation.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

