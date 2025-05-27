KUDO Returns to Power InfoComm 2025 with Expanded AI Speech Translation Coverage

With KUDO's technology supporting all of our presentation stages and education rooms [at InfoComm], we're taking another significant step toward creating the most inclusive and accessible professional AV event in the world Post this

"After the overwhelmingly positive response to our language accessibility initiative last year, we're thrilled to expand our partnership with KUDO for InfoComm 2025," says Annette Sandler, Sr. Director, Live Content US/Canada of AVIXA. "With KUDO's technology supporting all of our presentation stages and education rooms, we're taking another significant step toward creating the most inclusive and accessible professional AV event in the world, ensuring that language is never a barrier to professional development and industry innovation."

"Our continued collaboration with InfoComm represents the perfect integration of language technology with audiovisual innovation," says Fardad Zabetian, CEO of KUDO. "By providing comprehensive language accessibility across all InfoComm 2025 sessions, we're enabling attendees to fully immerse themselves in the educational experience, enhance their technical expertise, and build valuable connections regardless of their native language."

Designed for ease of use during live events, KUDO AI requires no app download or account creation; scanning the QR code opens a new browser window from which attendees can select both an audio and captions language, depending on whether they wish to follow the translated speech or simply read the subtitles directly from their screen. Translated audio and captions are entirely AI-powered, in real time, and require around 1% of the bandwidth needed to stream an average YouTube video from a smartphone, making them easily accessible via 4G or the guest Wi-Fi available at the event's venue.

KUDO's patented language solutions are continuously evolving, incorporating feedback from real-world implementations like InfoComm to enhance accuracy, reduce latency, and expand language options. This commitment has cemented KUDO's position as the leader in language accessibility technology across multiple sectors including the events industry, government and international institutions, and houses of worship.

Attendees are also invited to visit KUDO at Both 5874, where the team will showcase our solutions and discuss opportunities to join our expanding global network of partners and resellers looking to integrate language accessibility into their offerings.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as the 35th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm América Latina; InfoComm China; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate (Australia); and Integrated Systems Europe.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

