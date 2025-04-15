KUDO Warmly Welcomes Simultaneous On Air and Argo Translation to Global Partner Network

Simultaneous On Air and Argo Translation becomes KUDO partners and resellers in new partnership for expanding language accessibility across the globe.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, the leader in multilingual communication technology,, today announced exciting new partnerships with two prominent players in the language and events industry: Simultaneous On Air and Argo Translation. These partnerships reflect KUDO's continued commitment to making multilingual communication accessible everywhere, enriching global connections and collaboration..

By joining KUDO's growing reseller community, these partners bring unparalleled expertise and deep regional insights. Simultaneous On Air will offer exceptional local knowledge and strong connections within the Israeli market, while Argo Translation bolsters KUDO's presence throughout the United States and beyond.

This expansion marks a significant step in KUDO's mission to create a world where everyone can understand and be understood in their own language. By joining forces with these established language service providers, KUDO is empowering event organizers and businesses in Israel, and numerous other regions, to seamlessly integrate KUDO AI into their meetings, conferences, and events.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simultaneous On Air, and Argo Translation to the KUDO partner network," said Karina Sisayan, Partnership lead at KUDO. "These partnerships are instrumental in our global expansion strategy, allowing us to offer our innovative solutions to a wider audience. By collaborating with these trusted experts in their respective regions, we are making it easier than ever for organizations to break down language barriers and foster truly inclusive and engaging multilingual events."

Though these partnerships, clients will now have greater access to KUDO AI's real-time speech translation and captioning in over 60 languages. This technology offers a flexible and scalable solution for a wide range of event formats, from small internal meetings to large-scale international conferences.

"Simultaneous On Air is excited to partner with KUDO to bring the power of AI-driven language accessibility to the Israeli market," said Adi Toledano, CEO of Simultaneous On Air. "We believe that KUDO AI will be a game-changer for events in our region, enabling greater participation and understanding for diverse audiences."

"We are elated to integrate KUDO's cutting-edge AI technology with our tailored language solutions and commitment to exceptional customer service. This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting the diverse needs of our global customer base" said Peter Argondizzo, Argo Translation Co-Founder and CEO.

KUDO's partner program continues to attract industry-leading organizations committed to breaking down linguistic barriers through technology. From KUDO Marketplace—the premier platform for booking professional interpreters—to the innovative KUDO AI Speech Translator, the possibilities for enhanced global communication are boundless.

To learn more about KUDO's reseller program or to request a demo, please visit our partner program page.

About Simultaneous On Air

Simultaneous On Air is a leading provider of comprehensive audiovisual solutions and simultaneous interpretation services for conferences, events, and meetings across Israel. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company offers cutting-edge equipment and professional technical support to ensure seamless multilingual communication. Their commitment to quality and client satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for a wide range of organizations, from local businesses to international institutions. The company continuously adopts the latest technologies, including AI-based translation solutions, and provides services such as sound systems, advanced conferencing equipment, recordings, and closed-circuit video. Some of the most prominent corporations in Israel have chosen to work with Simultaneous On Air thanks to the company's unwavering reliability, quality, and professionalism.

About Argo Translation

Since 1995, Argo Translation has provided comprehensive translation and interpretation services to help businesses worldwide communicate effectively across all language backgrounds. Argo Translation meets customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality.

About KUDO

KUDO is the world leader in providing real-time multilingual solutions that enable people to communicate effortlessly in any language⁠—on any platform. Their network of 12,000 professional language interpreters, combined with their ground-breaking Speech Translator, empower organizations of all sizes to collaborate more efficiently, with greater inclusivity, and on an international scale. KUDO Inc. is a New-York based technology start-up founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders seeking to create a world in which everyone has the power to understand and be understood in their own language.

